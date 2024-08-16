The The government of Qatar has announced that the ongoing negotiations in Doha to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will resume today, Friday, August 16, 2024.Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Mayed bin Mohamed al Ansari confirmed that the meeting that began on Thursday, August 15, is still ongoing and will resume today because joint efforts with Egypt and the United States “continue” and “they are determined to continue their efforts” to reach an agreement that includes the release of the hostages and allows the entry of humanitarian aid.

For his part, Hosam Badran, a leading member of the political wing of Hamas, stressed that “Any agreement must include a complete ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced people, reconstruction and an exchange of prisoners.” The plan announced by US President Joe Biden for a truce revolves around three phases, the first of which would last six weeks. During this time, Israeli forces would withdraw from populated areas of Gaza and a certain number of Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange for the handover of vulnerable Israeli hostages. In a second phase, the remaining hostages would be released for a permanent end to hostilities, while the third and final phase would consist of the reconstruction of the Strip and the handover of the bodies of the deceased hostages.

US: “Promising start”

The White House called the Gaza talks in Doha a “promising start,” Al Jazeera reported. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby later stressed that “both sides need to compromise. Both sides need to show leadership.” “Sometimes when you get to the end of a negotiation and you talk about the details, that’s when it gets tough,” Kirby said, calling for progress in the coming hours and days. Kirby was responding to a question from CNN host David Hendricks about whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position in the negotiations was consistent or whether he had repeatedly shifted his focus. Since Israel and Hamas do not speak directly, the United States, Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators.

Participants in the negotiations in Qatar include CIA chief William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, as well as the head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service Mossad, David Barnea. Hamas is not participating in the talks, but will be kept informed “on an ongoing basis” about the content of the talks, according to dpa.

Qatar urges Iran to remain calm: ‘Progress in talks’

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed Abdulrahman al-Thani told Iranian interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri “the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.” The two discussed “the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the evolution of joint mediation efforts to end the war in the Strip, and the current tensions in the Middle East,” according to a statement by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry posted on its social media site X.