The 4-day truce between Israel and Hamas takes effect today, Friday 23 November 2023, in the Gaza Strip, during which 50 Israeli hostages will be freed. The first 13 will leave Gaza in the afternoon. This is what the agreement provides, which came into force at 7am local time, 6am in Italy.

It is difficult to say whether the truce will hold. The Israeli Army (IDF) said that Warning sirens have sounded in two Israeli communities near Gaza, but there was no immediate confirmation that attacks had occurred or of any damage or casualties. Hostilities appear to have continued until the last moment, with Israeli forces reportedly attacking the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza overnight, as well as hitting a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. CNN and BBC journalists in Sderot reported an Israeli air attack and the sound of small arms, drones and mortars less than an hour into the truce. Last night an air raid killed Amar Abu Jalalah, commander of the Hamas naval forces in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip, and another agent of the Hamas naval forces.

Release of the hostages

The release of the hostages is expected to begin at 4pm (local time), the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. It’s unclear who will be the first group to be released, but there have been many reports about the possibility that Avigail Idan, an American child who turns 4 today, will be released. Asked about the possibility that the child will be among those who will be released, US President Joe Biden said: “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.” According to the Jerusalem Post, Avigail was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7 during the Hamas attack in southern Israel. His parents, Roee and Smadar Idan, were killed, while his two older brothers survived by hiding in closets. There should be no soldiers among the freed women.

Army to Palestinians in Gaza: “Don’t go back to the north, the war is not over”

“The war is not over yet. The humanitarian pause is temporary. The northern Gaza Strip is a dangerous war zone and travel north is prohibited. For your safety, you must remain in the southern humanitarian zone,” Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee warned Palestinian civilians in Gaza, in an Arabic message on X.

Meanwhile, on Al Jazeera, he published a video showing Palestinian families starting to return to their homes in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip after the start of the truce.

Egypt will supply Gaza with 130,000 liters of diesel for each day of truce

Around 130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gas will enter Gaza from Egypt every day starting today. This was announced by Diaa Rashwan, president of the Egyptian State Information Service, adding that “two hundred trucks, loaded with food, medicine and water, will also enter every day for the first time since the beginning of the Israeli war in the Strip”. Rashwan said Egypt would continue to receive groups of wounded from Gaza for treatment and would facilitate the evacuation of foreigners and dual nationals who were stranded in the territory. She also said that, for the first time since the conflict began, Egypt will allow entry to Palestinians who wish to enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

Gallant: “At least two more months of fighting”

The announcement of the agreement came yesterday, at the end of a day of meetings, during which the white smoke appeared at risk in the face of Hamas’ failure to deliver the list of people to be released.

The turning point in the evening. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed it had received a preliminary list of hostages expected to be released. However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned: “It will be a short truce, at the end of which the fighting will continue intensely and we will put pressure to bring back more hostages. At least another two months of fighting are expected“.

US President Joe Biden would have asked Netanyahu to act calmly also on the northern border with Lebanon. This is supported by the Israeli media, citing an anonymous source. Netanyahu did not make any promises on the subject to the US president.

Hamas also frees 23 Thais

Hamas has rejected the idea that the Red Cross would visit Israeli hostages not included in the first phase of the agreement. Haaretz writes it, reporting the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: Hamas has instead communicated to the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross that there will be updates on their conditions.

Meanwhile, the same newspaper reported that Hamas is preparing the unconditional release of 23 Thai hostages resulting from mediation by Iran.

Hamas’ announcement

In a statement, Hamas said the truce would last four days, during which the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas and other ‘Palestinian factions’, were expected to “cease all military activity”. Israeli planes, Hamas notes, “will completely stop flying over southern Gaza, Gaza City and northern Gaza for six hours a day, from 11am to 5pm”. For every Israeli prisoner released, Hamas notes when explaining the agreement, “three Palestinian prisoners will be released, namely women and children. Within four days, a total of 50 Israeli prisoners – women and children under the age of 19 – will be released. 200 aid trucks will be able to enter Gaza every day which include medical supplies for the entire Strip. Four fuel trucks per day will also be allowed into Gaza.”

The role of Qatar

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari announced that the agreement had been reached. According to the spokesperson, today “around 4pm”, local time, the first group of hostages in the Gaza Strip will be released, made up of 13 women and children. The hostages released by Hamas will be handed over to the Red Cross and Red Crescent, while over the course of the four days of truce “information will be collected” on the hostages still remaining in the Palestinian enclave. The spokesperson specified that contacts with all parties and mediators have been concluded and that the lists with the names of those who will be released have been delivered.

The truce will cover both the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. “During the four days – he explains to ‘Al Jazeera’ – information will be collected on the remaining hostages to evaluate the possibility of releasing a greater number of them and thus extending the duration of this truce”. Communications lines, he adds, “will remain open and any violations will be reported.”

Hamas thanks Qatar and Egypt

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan thanked Qatar and Egypt for their assistance in brokering the truce deal and blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the delay in implementing the agreement, saying he should be agreed “more than 10 days” ago. However, Hamdan explained to ‘Al Jazeera’ that he “hopes” the four-day break will go ahead without complications. But, he said, while he views the temporary pause positively, “the only thing that will make the Palestinian nation satisfied is the end of the occupation and the end of the Israeli attack on Gaza.” Therefore, he added, the ceasefire “is not the end of the road.”

“The enemy’s human losses have not yet begun if he decides to continue his Nazi aggression”, said the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida. “What the enemy has accepted with temporary truce and with the partial exchange agreement is what we had previously proposed”, underlines Obeida stating that we are “ready to continue the clash and face the enemy, no matter how long the aggression lasts”. The spokesperson of the Al Brigades -Qassam, called in an audio message for “an escalation against the occupation both across the West Bank and on all fronts of the resistance”, in reference to the Shiite Hezbollah party in Lebanon. Abu Obeida also called for “the intensification of all the forms of popular and mass resistance in Jordan”, adding “we salute in particular our brothers in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and on every front who work to strike the enemy”.

Egypt: “Israel and Hamas must respect the terms of the truce agreement”

Egypt, for its part, called on both sides to respect the implementation of the truce. “Egypt has received the list of detainees and hostages from both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, who are expected to be released on the first day of the truce on Friday afternoon,” said Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service. “Egypt calls on both parties to the truce to comply with the implementation of the agreement according to the plan and what was agreed upon,” he added, according to the government agency.