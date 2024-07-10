Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar will be in Doha, Qatar today, July 10, to continue negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that would allow the release of the hostages still in the Palestinian enclave. This was reported by the Israeli broadcaster N12, quoting its own well-informed source according to whom ”this is a complex and difficult negotiation. The reports coming from Egypt about significant progress are premature, but there is a change of direction”. Therefore, if ”there are still difficult issues to resolve”, at the same time there is a “genuine desire to move forward with an agreement and put it on the table”the source continues.

The purpose of today’s summit, N12 emphasizes, is to frame all the significant issues agreed between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as to try to narrow the gap in the points where there is still no agreement between the parties.

In Doha, the broadcaster adds, a four-way meeting is planned between the head of the Mossad, the head of the CIA William Burns, the head of Egyptian intelligence and the prime minister of Qatar. The parties will discuss the general lines agreed in principle, including the categorization of the hostages and Hamas’ decision to abandon the permanent ceasefire. In addition, the parties will try to reach an agreement on issues that have not yet been reached, N12 explains.

After tomorrow’s talks, a negotiating process is expected to begin between Cairo and Doha with the participation of experts, the sources added.