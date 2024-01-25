Israel's bombing of Hamas continues in the Gaza Strip. According to the latest news on the war today, January 25, 2024, dozens of “terrorists” have been killed in the al-Amal neighborhood, in Khan Yunis, while military operations continue in the second largest city of the Palestinian enclave. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is in Israel today, where he met President Isaac Herzog. The meeting reportedly lasted 35 minutes.

Tajani sees Herzog

Tajani began his mission this morning with a meeting with the President of the Republic of Israel Isaac Herzog and in the next few hours he will also see Prime Minister Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and the member of the “war cabinet” Benny Gantz. During the meeting with the Head of State Tajani once again expressed his indignation at the Hamas attack on 7 October on the Israeli civilian population around Gaza and confirmed the Italian government's request to the Israeli government to protect in every impact the lives of Palestinian civilians during military operations. “We strongly support the Israeli government's actions against terrorist organizations and at the same time we want to address with our Israeli friends the preparation for a return to political and diplomatic confrontation. After the military operations in Gaza, it will be necessary to immediately identify a political path to prevent the current clashes from repeating themselves and spreading to other conflicts in the region. But it will also be necessary to start the political path which will inevitably lead to a formula aimed at the 2 peoples, 2 States solution”.

Among the topics discussed with the Israeli head of state, the Foreign Minister evoked the need to protect Christians, both the few remaining in Gaza and the Christian Arab citizens present in the West Bank.

Tajani announced that he will discuss with the Israeli leadership the ideas and requests received yesterday in Beirut from the Lebanese government: “In South Lebanon it is important to maintain a safe distance between the Israeli army and Hezbollah military formations; the negotiations must proceed despite this phase of war in Gaza, we want to send a message to all the parties involved in this scenario: there is no alternative to a path of peace, which must be started immediately”.

Truce negotiations, where are we at?

Israel no longer calls on the Hamas leadership to leave the Gaza Strip in ceasefire negotiations. This was reported by the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al Jadeed. Egyptian sources also told the newspaper that talks on a deal are at a critical point due to Hamas's demand to ensure a permanent end to the fighting is agreed.

West Bank

There have been violent clashes overnight between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin. The local media reported it. Israeli forces raided various neighborhoods of the city and arrested a Palestinian.

Palestinian state news agency Wafa reports that Israeli forces have also destroyed monuments to fallen Palestinians. Footage shared by local media shows city streets destroyed by Israeli military bulldozers.

During the clashes, Palestinian fighters targeted Israeli forces with explosive devices and gunfire, the Shehab news agency reported.

Israeli bombings in Rafah

At least one person was killed and others injured when an Israeli warplane bombed an apartment building in Rafah at dawn. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local sources. The raid took place in the Tal as-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, which is home to more than 1.3 million Palestinians living in overcrowded conditions.

UN: Houthis have ordered US and UK personnel to leave Yemen

The United Nations has confirmed that i Yemeni Houthi rebels have ordered American and British UN personnel based in the capital Sana'a to leave the country within a month, due to bombing in response to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. UN General Secretariat spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said at a press conference that he had “received communications from the de facto authorities” calling for departure from the areas of the country under control, which includes Sana'a and other areas in the north and west. “Any demands on United Nations personnel based solely on their nationality are incompatible with the UN legal framework,” the spokesperson said before adding that this measure also “hinders” the organization's ability to fulfill its mandate to support Yemeni people.