Egypt hosts the Middle East peace summit today in Cairowhile the moment of the start of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza against Hamas seems to be approaching and the Rafah crossing has remained closed for the last 24 hours, despite the heartfelt appeal of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, present on the place.

Guests of the President of Egypt Abdel Fatah al Sisi will be the leaders and foreign ministers of around twenty countries: for Italy there will be Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who will speak at the first morning session. Then, if conditions permit, he could fly to Tel Aviv to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The summit called by al Sisi – which should end with a final declaration on which we continue to work in these hours amidst enormous difficulties to refine a language that is acceptable to all – will ask for “an urgent start of discussions for an overall solution to the Israeli conflict -Palestinians, based on the two-state solution”, say Egyptian sources. The issue of unlocking humanitarian aid will be centralon which difficult negotiations continue regarding conditions and restrictions to prevent them from falling into the hands of Hamas.

Yesterday Guterres arrived at the Rafah crossing, where, he said, “it is impossible to stay without being heartbroken: behind these walls there are 2 million people in Gaza without water, food, medicine, fuel. On this side, these trucks have what they need. We need to get them moving as soon as possible and as many as are necessary.”

How sensitive the issue of the opening of the crossing is is also demonstrated by the attack on X by the spokesperson of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, who accused the “Western media” of “targeting” Cairo over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Ahmed Abu Zeid denounced the attempt to “hold Egypt responsible for the closure of the crossing despite the targeted Israeli attacks and the refusal to let in aid and for having recently insinuated Egyptian responsibility for having hindered the exit of citizens of countries third parties”. According to the Foreign Ministry, “The Rafah crossing is open and Egypt is not responsible for obstacles to the exit of third-country nationals“.

However, three of the main protagonists of this crisis will be missing from the summit: Israel, the United States, but if they were there it would not be at a high level, and then Iran, the ‘godfather’ of Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis who are inflaming all war fronts with the Jewish state.

Who will be present at the summit

Instead, there will be Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and then King Abdullah of Jordan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa of Bahrain. For Russia there should be the envoy for the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov.

Among the European leaders, Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in his capacity as rotating president of the EU, France, Germany and the United Kingdom will be represented by Foreign Ministers, and there will be Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. For the EU, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, but not the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, increasingly in the eye of the storm for stances that seemed ‘too philanthropic’. Israelis’.

“There is an opportunity to change course and awaken consciences”, is the hope of the Egyptian Foreign Ministry for the summit, which comes exactly two weeks after Hamas’ attacks on Israel.