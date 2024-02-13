A key day for the truce in the Gaza Strip while the UN raises the new alarm for Rafah: in the event of an attack by Israel “there is a risk of a massacre”. The Israeli armed forces continue the offensive which seems destined to focus on the city which currently hosts over 1.5 million Palestinians. Meanwhile, important signals could arrive from Cairo on the possibility of reaching a ceasefire.

Hamas talks to Iran, Mossad in Cairo

“The picture will become clearer within the next 24 hours,” a Hamas source tells CNN, adding that “there is a clear and strong determination among the mediators to reach an agreement on the ceasefire and start a process of exchange to release prisoners on both sides and bring food, supplies, medical supplies and gasoline” to Gaza. A high-level official familiar with the progress of the negotiations tells American TV that talks are “moving forward”but stresses that the parties are not yet “close” to a final agreement.

At the same time, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, arrived in Doha and met with the head of the Hamas political office, Ismail Haniyeh. The minister and Haniyeh, the Iranian agency IRNA reports, spoke about the “situation of the war in Gaza at a political and operational level, the need to put an end to the aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime against the population of Gaza and the West Bank and the immediate sending of humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza.”

Israel does not change its line, Netanyahu blocks the Mossad proposal

The Israeli delegation left Cairo, as announced by the Times of Israel, after a series of meetings with the head of the CIA William Burns, the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and some Egyptian officials. According to a source cited by the newspaper, the Israeli delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar went to Egypt “to listen” without making any offers.

According to the Israeli broadcaster Kan, the order to “listen” came directly from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who allegedly blocked a proposal drawn up by the Mossad, the Shin Bet and General Nitzan Alon, which coordinates hostage-related intelligence operations. Precisely because of the stop imposed by the prime minister, Alon apparently decided not to go to Cairo. Tel Aviv would have decided to send a delegation especially after the latest US pressure, renewed in Sunday's phone call between American President Joe Biden and Netanyahu. Israel continues to consider “unreasonable” Hamas' demands for a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the reconstruction of the enclave and the release of 1,500 Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli side is still oriented towards following the scheme outlined in Paris two weeks ago, with a truce divided into 3 phases: in the first 6-week step, 35-40 hostages would be freed. The soldiers would be released at a later stage, then the return of the bodies of the dead would be agreed and the release of Palestinian detainees would be discussed.

Israel, there is still no plan for civilians in Gaza

While channels remain open on multiple fronts, Israel continues the ground operation. It is the Chief of Staff of the Defense Forces (IDF), General Herzi Halevi, who takes stock of the situation. If the truce were to be triggered, the army “would know how to resume” the offensive to dismantle Hamas. Compared to October, when the offensive began, according to the general the situation is “definitely better” from a security point of view. “We're building a much more secure framework,” he says.

The army has not yet presented an evacuation plan for the population from Rafah, where around 1.6 million Palestinians have taken refuge, (IDF) spokesman Peter Lerner explains to CNN. “The government has instructed the IDF to develop a plan to achieve our objectives, our war objectives, in the Rafah area. The plan must obviously still be presented to the government”, he specifies.

Lerner says the army's goal is to create a plan to evacuate civilians “out of harm's way” so they can be differentiated from Hamas militants. Following evacuation orders for the north and center of the Gaza Strip, half the population of the Palestinian enclave is now believed to be in Rafah. Distinguishing civilians and Hamas militiamen, according to Lerner, “can be done. We have confidence in our ability to differentiate and distinguish”. Otherwise, “the alternative is to surrender to Hamas and sacrifice 134 people.”

The head of UN humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, once again expresses deep concern for the planned Israeli attack on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's population could be at risk of “massacre” if the campaign were to proceed. “The scenario we have long feared is unfolding at an alarming rate,” Griffiths said on humanitarian already fragile on the verge of death”.

Hunt for Hamas leader, a video appears: Sinwar in the tunnel

The IDF continues to hunt Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza. Israel released a video showing Sinwar, together with his brother Ibrahim, his wife and children, fleeing through one of the tunnels dug under Khan Yunis, in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

The footage, which lasts about a minute, was shot by Hamas surveillance cameras on October 10 and was recovered by IDF troops operating in the city. Sinwar and his family are seen led by a Hamas operative who leads them from one tunnel to another in Khan Yunis.