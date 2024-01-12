More aid to the population of Gaza in exchange for drugs for the hostages that Hamas has been holding captive since 7 October. Israel will increase the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza as part of the agreement that Qatar reached with Hamas to deliver medicines to people kidnapped three months ago and taken to the Strip. The agreement negotiated with Qatar was announced by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who 'sided' the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, at the table in the talks with Doha.

The agreement “will allow the arrival of medicines for the hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza”, the press release reports, specifying that the medicines will be given to the hostages “in the next few days”. The agreement is separate from broader negotiations to free the hostages, the prime minister's office says. The dialogue was complex because Hamas feared that the agreement could reveal where the hostages are being held. Only strong pressure from Qatar unblocked the negotiation.

The list of medicines that will be sent includes drugs defined as life-saving by the doctors treating the hostages. There are believed to be medications for chronic diseases, heart problems, asthma and high blood pressure. At present, 132 people abducted on October 7 are still held captive by Hamas, 25 of whom have died. They are 111 men, 19 women and two children under five years old. Among them there are 10 people over 75 years old. There are 121 Israeli citizens and 11 foreigners.

The hostages' families forum called for visual proof of the delivery of medicine. “After 98 days in the Hamas tunnels, all the hostages are in mortal danger and need life-saving medicine. But in addition to medicine they also need medical treatment. The War Cabinet must ask for visual proof that the medicine has reached the hostages,” reads a statement from the families, after the Israeli government announced that medicines will be delivered to the hostages in the coming days thanks to an agreement reached with Qatar.