From fears of an expanded conflict to those of a regional conflagration with serious political and economic consequences. These are the 'new' concerns in light of the attacks against commercial ships (in the crucial junction of the Red Sea) and against US troops, after the 'incidents' which often involve Iran and its 'proxies' while the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“The Israel-Hamas war is part of a broader plan of the resistance axisthe strategy controlled by Iran to obtain regional influence and power through groups such as Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Kataib Hezbollah and the Houthis”. This is the analysis made to CNN by Christopher O'Leary, former FBI agent and in the past responsible for the hostage recovery unit, after yesterday the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated that Israel is fighting “a war on various fronts”, that “it is being attacked from seven different fronts”, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, Iraq, Yemen and Iran.

According to O'Leary, “although there have been attacks, they have been measured, including the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.” But, he warned, “these they are warnings of what might happen” and “if Iran really got its hands dirty and unleashed the surrogate forces with all their might, we would have a real regional problem” with US troops stationed in Iraq and Syria in mind.

US nervousness

An analysis of the American network – in the hours of the conversation in Washington between the Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer (one of the closest collaborators of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu), and the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan – who speaks Of US soldiers “increasingly in a dangerous line of fire” and of a “tense holiday period for the White House” with the security situation worsening from the Indian Ocean (an oil tanker was hit by a drone on Saturday) to the Red Sea, up to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Israel .

Blinken returns to the Middle East

Meanwhile, Joe and Jill Biden will leave in the next few hours for St. Croix, one of the Virgin Islands, the Caribbean archipelago, a territory of the United States. And right now, Israeli claims that the war against Hamas in Gaza will go on for months threaten, the analysis highlights, to increase the possibility that the war could “get out of control” and “further drag” the US. The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken is expected again next week in the Middle Eastaccording to sources cited by Axios.

On Monday, Biden ordered air strikes against targets used by Kataib Hezbollah fighters in Iraq, militias accused by the US of a drone attack on the Erbil air base in which an American soldier was seriously injured. Air raids considered by Baghdad to be a 'hostile act', launched in response to the latest in a series of attacks against US forces in Syria and Iraq. They have been attacked more than a hundred times since October 17 by Iranian-backed militias, according to Pentagon data relaunched by the Washington Post. But there would never have been consequences as serious as those on Monday for an American soldier.

The Houthis, Hezbollah and revenge for Mousavi

Also on Monday, Iran accused Israel of killing a commander of the Revolutionary Guards, the Pasdaran, in a raid on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus. Then yesterday Centcom confirmed that US forces intercepted a barrage of drones and missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea. The Islamic Republic and the Pasdaran have been threatening to “avenge” the death of Seyyed Razi Mousavi since Monday. There are also Turkey's operations in Syria and Iraq against Kurdish fighters after at least 12 Turkish soldiers died in northern Iraq over the weekend.

And a commander of Kataib Hezbollah, quoted by the Post, said bluntly that the attacks against American forces in Iraq are due to US support for Israel in the conflict with Hamas, but also because the group considers the presence of forces “occupation” USA in Iraq. And, he threatened, “our operations will continue until the last American soldier leaves.”

In this context, according to CNN, Future 'incidents' in which US soldiers or US naval assets were to be seriously affected would leave Washington with no choice but to be “sucked into the deep end” in the Middle East after the last three presidents attempted disengagement. The situation, the analysis continues, is “particularly dangerous” for US troops in Iraq and Syria (about 3,500 of them remain) within the 'range' of groups loyal to Iran and the line between “proportionate response” is becoming increasingly thinner and “effective deterrence.”

While the possibility of military action in the Middle East is “the last thing” the 81-year-old Biden would have liked to have to face as the 2024 presidential elections approached. The least popular president in modern history, he has already 'invested' a lot in Ukraine which has been fighting against the Russian invasion for almost two years. And, the Washington Post wrote, the Biden Administration has been cautious in adopting a more aggressive approach, with US officials expressing fears that a more direct confrontation with Iran could widen the regional conflagration.

Expansion of the conflict? What Israel's war cabinet minister says

Israeli Minister of the Small War Cabinet Benny Gantz Meanwhile, he confirms that the war against Hamas in Gaza is proceeding according to the plans of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and anticipates that it may also expand to other areas, if necessary. But he does not hide his disagreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The situation on the northern border requires change,” he said, denouncing that “the hourglass of a diplomatic solution is running out. That is, if Lebanon or the world does not intervene, Israeli forces will proceed to distance Hezbollah from the border.

After the attacks of October 7, it was clear to everyone that “the clashes between us were fuel for our enemies. We united immediately. We demonstrated to Israel's enemies and to the world that the country's power is strong and profound. But unfortunately in the last few days there are those who allow themselves to go back to October 6th”, said Gantz, indicating that the Minister for National Security Itamar Ben Giv was responsible for the fracture caused by the failure to confirm the Commissioner for Prisons, Katy Perry. “We are not in government to stay,” he clarified after meeting Netanyahu, a meeting in which the divergence was confirmed. “Removing senior officials, especially the heads of the security services, at this time harms the functioning of the state in war and is not good,” his party commented, urging the Prime Minister to avoid it.