Israel blocks a huge gas field, repercussions on the Middle East and Europe

A natural gas field off the coast of Israel and the Gaza Strip. It is called Tamar and it is an important mine that could play a role in the new conflict between Israel and Hamas. In particular, a negative role for Europe. In fact, shortly after the Hamas attacks on October 7, Chevron declared that it had closed that natural gas field off the coast of Israel at the behest of local officials.

Some coordinates: the Tamar field, located 15 miles off the southern coast of Israel, meets 70% of Israel’s energy needs for energy production. And it is managed by an American giant, Chevron in fact. A prolonged disruption could lead to a decline in Israeli gas exports to neighboring countries Egypt and Jordan, as well as squeezing an already tight global gas market.

For the moment, Chevron continues to supply its customers in Israel and the region with gas from the larger Leviathan platform. But the first effects are being felt in Egypt and could soon be felt in Europe. The closure of Tamar comes just as countries in the Northern Hemisphere head into winter, when demand for natural gas to heat homes increases, an even more strategic issue after the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

Futures prices on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility – the reference gas exchange in Europe – jumped by 12% to reach almost 49 euros (52 dollars) per megawatt hour immediately after the Israeli government’s measure. Gas discoveries in Israel over the past two decades have transformed the country’s economy into an exporter of this fuel. Part of the supplies is destined for Egypt, which in turn pushes it to Europe, just as the continent was looking for alternatives to Russian gas pipeline flows.

The price of gas in Europe is rising because of Israel

The Tamar disruption could lead to reduced subsequent shipments or delays, after Egypt planned to resume exports of liquefied natural gas this month, ahead of the European winter. Gas prices in Europe increased by 11%. In August, Israel said it wanted to export more gas from Tamar to Egypt, amid strengthening ties with its neighbor.

But now uncertainty looms over these plans with the new conflict, which poses the détente of relations between Israel and Egypt, but also between Israel and various Muslim countries, is in doubt. Although the Leviathan platform accounts for the majority of Jordan’s total gas supply, a prolonged Tamar disruption could force Israel to divert Jordanian gas produced at Leviathan to the domestic market.

For Egypt, a prolonged Tamar disruption would also reduce the country’s ability to increase liquefied natural gas exports and earn hard currency. Egypt produces a lot of natural gas, as well as importing it, and turns some of it into LNG to ship abroad. Cairo’s LNG exports have already fallen by about half in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022.

The International Energy Agency predicts that gas demand in Egypt will grow by an average of 3.6% per year. This increase in domestic gas demand threatens Egypt’s LNG export ambitions and highlights the need to import gas via pipeline from Israel. The indirect impact could also become very significant on Europe which risks being left with less gas and without an important alternative after having “lost” Russia.

