Burst of Hezbollah rockets against northern Israel. Lebanese militants fired 70 rockets at the Golan Heights in one of the heaviest attacks since October 7, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported. There is currently no news of victims. Shortly afterwards a new hail of rockets hit the Jewish State. According to reports from Israeli media, in fact, after the first launch this morning another 30 were fired, for a total of around one hundred. The attacks occurred as the IDF confirmed that it had conducted raids in Lebanon against pro-Iranian militants' facilities.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, meanwhile, received a Hamas delegation led by the member of the political office of the Palestinian movement, Khalil al-Hayya. This was reported by the Lebanese broadcaster Lbci, specifying that during the meeting the latest developments in Gaza and the West Bank were analysed. The discussions also covered ongoing negotiations to halt the Israeli operation in the enclave.

Hamas: “Netanyahu is an obstacle to any agreement”

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, “is an obstacle to any agreement”. Hamas leader Mohammad Nazzal declared this to al-Jazeera, according to which the mediators – Egypt and Qatar – are working to try to get negotiations for a potential agreement on the hostages and a temporary ceasefire out of the impasse.

“The negotiations have not stopped. In recent days they have reached an impasse, but Qatar and Egypt are working hard to continue,” he said. “Hamas responds to the mediators and is trying to cooperate positively, but Netanyahu is an obstacle to any agreement,” he added. “The negotiations will not stop until Netanyahu meets Hamas' conditions.”

007 USA: “Netanyahu leadership at risk”

Netanyahu's survival as prime minister is 'at risk' due to the war in Gaza. This is what is highlighted in a report published by the Office of the Director of American National Intelligence. “Public lack of confidence in Netanyahu's ability to govern has deepened and broadened even more than before the war. We are seeing large protests demanding his resignation and holding new elections. different and more moderate is a possible scenario”, reads the report.

According to the document, relaunched this morning by the Jewish state media, Israel must expect to face growing international pressure due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. It is also claimed that Israel and Iran are attempting to tailor their actions to each other so as to avoid an escalation of the full-blown conflict between the two countries.

“We believe that the Iranian leadership was not involved in the planning of the October 7 attack and had no prior information on the attack,” adds the report, according to which Israel will face armed resistance from Hamas for many years, while the IDF they will continue to try to destroy the movement's tunnels.

First NGO aid ship headed for Gaza set sail from Cyprus

The Open Arms ship bound for Gaza with a load of 200 tons of humanitarian aid has finally set sail from Larnaca, after a couple of days' delay due to 'technical reasons'. This was announced by the NGO World Central Kitchen, which collected the aid intended for the Palestinian population. The voyage of the ship of the Spanish non-governmental organization is being used as a 'pilot project' in view of the opening of a humanitarian maritime corridor announced in recent days in Cyprus by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen: “We need a humanitarian pause immediately”

“Of course Israel has the right to defend itself and fight Hamas. But the protection of civilians must be guaranteed at all times, in line with international law. And at the moment there is only one way to restore an adequate flow of humanitarian aid: the people of Gaza need an immediate humanitarian pause that leads to a sustainable ceasefire. And they need it now”, the President of the European Commission said today during the plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“Several countries, including some of our member states, have started parachuting humanitarian aid from Jordan to Gaza. And today I can announce that we have activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to strengthen our support,” he explains, adding: “ I encourage all Member States to contribute their resources, to enable a stable and meaningful supply of aid to Gaza,” he underlines.

The United States “will work to set up a floating port to unload ships” headed from Larnaca, on the east coast of Cyprus, to Gaza. “Until it is ready, we will work with smaller ships,” von der Leyen then emphasizes. “The situation on the ground – he adds – is more dramatic than ever and has reached a critical point. We have all seen the reports that speak of children dying of hunger. It cannot be. And we must do everything in our power to stop it Everyone knows how difficult it is to move aid into and out of Gaza. All routes must be used to reach people in need. This is where the maritime corridor comes in. It can help increase the amount of aid that actually reaches people in the north of Gaza,” he explains.