''I was deeply moved by the stories I heard from a freed hostage and from the families of other people kidnapped by Hamas. I reiterate my strong appeal for the unconditional release of all hostages. Now''. As United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a tweet.

Hamas calls on Palestinians to march to al-Aqsa Mosque for Ramadan

Hamas militiamen have meanwhile asked the Palestinian population to march towards the al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, which starts tomorrow. ''Do not allow the power of the occupation to dictate the law on the ground,'' Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida said in a video message. The appeal was posted on the Telegram account of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.

Israel has placed some restrictions on access to the al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan for security reasons.

USA: “No deaths from aid drops from our planes”

“We are aware of reports that civilians have been killed as a result of humanitarian aid drops. We express our condolences to the families of those who were killed. Contrary to some reports, their deaths did not result from the launch by of US aircraft” in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the US Central Command (Centcom).

Canada resumes funding UNRWA

Canada has announced the resumption of funding for UNRWA, the United Nations agency responsible for assisting Palestinian refugees. This was announced by the Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen during a press conference. Canada, like other international donors, had suspended their support to the UN agency after some of its members were found to be involved in the attack launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7.