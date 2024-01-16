The death toll is at least 25 new Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip. Health sources quoted by the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that eleven of the victims belonged to two families and were shot in a northern neighborhood of Rafah.

Another 8 eight people died at Khan Younis in an attack against the Civil Defense headquarters of the city in the south of the Strip. Four victims were instead counted in a bombing of the refugee camp Bureij, in central Gaza, while two people were killed in attacks in Gaza City. Since October 7, there have been over 24,100 Palestinian victims of Israeli military operations.

IDF: “100 rocket launchers found in Beit Lahia”

The Israeli Defense Forces have meanwhile announced that they have found one hundred rocket launchers and killed dozens of Hamas militants in an operation around the city of Beit Lahia, in the north of the Strip. “During the IDF's activity – we read in a note – the troops located approximately rocket installations and 60 rockets ready for use. The troops killed dozens of terrorists” in the operation.