“If we are pro-peace, we are pro-Jews.” And what better time to demonstrate it than Ramadan, “month of peace, charity, forgiveness and dialogue”. Thus imam Hassen Chalghoumi, founder of the conference of French imams, responds via Adnkronos to those who accuse him of being “the imam of the Jews”. The French-born Tunisian religious figure, who has lived under guard for 17 years, says he is convinced that “we shouldn't be afraid to talk about peace”. And not even to define “the Jews, our brothers, our cousins, are the sons of Isaac”. He then quotes an “Islamic proverb which states that if a person is not your brother in religion, he is your brother in humanity”. And he asks himself: “Am I pro-Jewish? I am pro-peace. True brotherhood is being pro-Jewish Muslims and pro-Muslim Jews, considering everyone as important as yourself.”

Thus, on the occasion of the sacred month in Islam which this year will begin on Sunday 10 March, Imam Chalghoumi makes an appeal to “Hamas listen to the Ramadan message of peace, listen to our prayers, release all the hostages still in the Gaza Strip and thus allow us to reach an agreement for a ceasefire”. So that ''the Palestinians of Gaza and all Muslims together with them can experience Ramadan in peace and serenity. The month sacred to Islam cannot be accompanied by a message of death, massacre and conflict. Our prayer and hope is that it will be a month without conflict and without fear.”

'Muslims and Jews pray for peace in the mosque, there is no need to be afraid'

Also for this reason, Imam Chalghoumi addressed an ''invitation to all the mosques in France to open their doors to the Jews, to pray together with them for peace, to stop the war''. And even if ''anti-Semitic attacks are on the increase'', even if ''there is the risk of an increase in attacks during the month of Ramadan, which this year comes at a very difficult time with growing fanaticism on both sides the parties”, for the religious man “we must respond to the divisions with dialogue, even if in France, Belgium and throughout Europe tensions between the Muslim and Jewish communities are increasing as a consequence of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas ''.

President of the cultural association of Muslims of Drancy, in France since 1996, Chalghoumi has ''organized a peace Iftar for March 25th with the participation of the Grand Rabbi of France, many Imams and the mayor of Paris with the aim of making meet Jews and Muslims, Israelis and Palestinians, so that they talk to each other. Dialogue is really very important for us''. And ''the return to dialogue is the only way to reach a peaceful solution'', concludes the imam, underlining the need to remain ''all united against extremism, war, against divisions''.