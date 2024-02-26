Despite minor adjustments, Israel has not fundamentally changed its position on a potential ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the Palestinian enclave, which remain the two main sticking points in the negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages. A senior Hamas official told Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese television station Al Mayadeen.

“There are some new adjustments on disputed issues between Hamas and Israel, but Israel has made no significant changes to the terms of the ceasefire and military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip“the official said. “These two issues are crucial for Hamas and the Palestinian resistance factions and are non-negotiable,” he said. The official added that the ratio of released Palestinian prisoners to Israeli hostages “has changed,” fluctuating now “between three and thirteen prisoners”.

Israeli delegation leaves today for talks in Doha

An Israeli delegation leaves today for Doha to participate in negotiations to try to reach an agreement on the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees. The Times of Israel reports this, citing its sources according to which Israel will have a minimal role in the Doha meeting and will mainly limit itself to discussing the technical aspects of a potential temporary ceasefire, such as the quantities of humanitarian aid.

The talks will also aim to establish which Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners could be released if an agreement is reached. “Experts from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel” as well as representatives of Hamas are participating in the negotiations, the Egyptian media explained.

During the negotiations that took place in Paris an ''agreement'' has been reached which could define the contours of an agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for an exchange between the hostages still held in the enclave and Palestinian prisoners, said the advisor for White House national security, Jake Sullivan.

“Representatives from Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar met in Paris and came to an agreement among themselves on what the basic contours of a hostage agreement and a temporary ceasefire would be,” Sullivan told CNN .

''Negotiations are still underway to define the details. There will have to be indirect talks on the part of Qatar and Egypt with Hamas because in the end they will have to agree to release the hostages,'' she underlined. ''The work is in progress. And we hope that in the next few days we can reach a point where we actually reach a firm and definitive agreement on this issue,'' concluded Sullivan.

Netanyahu: “I want an agreement on hostages but no delusional demands”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ''wants an agreement on the hostages'' still held in the Gaza Strip. And for this reason, during an interview with CBS, he made an appeal to Hamas to ''reduce the demands'' and remove the existing obstacles to reaching an agreement that provides for a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip and a exchange between Palestinian hostages and detainees. In short, Netanyahu said, ''if Hamas renounces its delusional demands and brings them back to reality, then there will be an agreement''. That is, ''if Hamas presents us with reasonable demands, it will be possible to reach an agreement''. ''I appreciate the efforts that the United States is making'' to reach an agreement, Netanyahu added. Once the Israeli military enters Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, ''it will take a few more weeks and then we will achieve total victory'' over Hamassaid the Israeli prime minister.

Gallant: “More attacks on Hezbollah with ceasefire in Gaza”

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant anticipated that if an agreement is reached for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces will increase their attacks from northern Israel against Hezbollah. ''We are planning to increase firepower against Hezbollah, which is unable to find replacements for the commanders we are eliminating,'' Gallant said.

During a visit to the IDF Northern Command headquarters in Safed, Gallant explained: “In the event of a temporary truce in Gaza we will increase fire in the north, and continue until Hezbollah's complete withdrawal from the border and the residents return to their homes ''Approximately 80,000 Israelis have been displaced by Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel.