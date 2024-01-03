''Our first political objective as Italy and the G7 is to prevent the conflict from spreading'' in the Middle East and ''we want to reduce tension in an already very deteriorated context''. Thus the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani speaking on RaiNews. ''We must do everything we can to ensure that the tension decreases,'' Tajani said, admitting that ''it is not easy, but we hope that common sense will prevail''. And this ''in Tehran, which must no longer support the Yemeni rebels'' Houthis who attack merchant ships in the Red Sea and ''common sense also prevails in Jerusalem, where it is right that the government defends territorial integrity, but pays attention to the Palestinian civilian population,'' Tajani added.

''Europe's political and military objective is to arrive at a situation that definitively stabilizes the Middle East and to do so it is necessary for there to be a free and independent State of Israel that recognizes a free and independent Palestinian State which in turn recognize Israel's right to exist'', Tajani declared. This is ''a final objective that is difficult to achieve, but the only one that can guarantee stability'', admitted the deputy prime minister, adding that ''for us it is a dream of great importance and we must never give up''.

Tajani then recalled that there are ''over 18 thousand Italians living in Israel on a stable basis'' and the ''three Italian-Israeli victims'' of the massacre carried out by Hamas on 7 October.

As for the presidency of the G7, assumed on January 1st, ''Italy has the responsibility of coordinating the work of these great countries to build peace and stability'', declared the Foreign Minister, reporting on the conversation held in the last few hours with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. On the agenda of the Italian presidency of the G7, Tajani explained, is the situation in the ''Middle East, Ukraine and artificial intelligence''.

Finally on Ukraine: ''The political solution is the final objective'' of the Ukrainian crisis, where ''the objective is peace, freedom and independence of Ukraine''. And again: ''The West intervened to prevent violence from prevailing – he explained – Russia has violated international law and the rules of civil coexistence. If there had been no Western support for Ukraine, Russia would have invaded it with the use of force and violence against democracy''. The West, he added, is ''helping Ukraine to defend its independence and the Ukrainian people not to bow to Russian violence''.