AND’ a summit is expected in Rome on Sunday between CIA Director Bill Burns, Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman al-Thani, and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamal, to try to close the ceasefire deal in Gaza and return the Israeli hostages home. This is what Axios and Walla reveal, citing Israeli and American sources.

The new round of negotiations comes at a crucial time, Axios points out, recalling that yesterday Benjamin Netanyahu met with Joe Biden who considers the agreement fundamental for his “legacy”. He reiterated to the families of the hostages he met yesterday that he will continue to push for this goal until the end of his mandate, and they, after the meeting, which Bibi also attended, said they were more optimistic.

Yesterday’s meeting was also an opportunity to discuss Netanyahu’s new, tougher demands, the establishment of a mechanism to monitor weapons and militants from southern to northern Gaza and maintaining Israeli control of the Gaza-Egypt border. Bibi pledged to provide an updated proposal to mediators from the US, Qatar and Egypt within two days to pass on to Hamas. Axios’ sources, however, stress that even after three hours of talks, Biden and his advisers still don’t know whether Bibi really wants the deal or is just buying time to avoid the collapse of his government.

Regarding the Rome meeting, informed sources explain that it is not believed that there will be detailed negotiations on the points still open, but will focus on identifying a strategy to move forward. Israeli negotiators therefore do not hope that a breakthrough can be achieved in Rome, doubting that Biden’s pressure has convinced the prime minister to ease some of his new, severe demands. “Netanyahu wants an impossible agreement, at the moment he is not willing to move and therefore we could face a crisis in the negotiations rather than an agreement,” concludes an Israeli source of Axios.

Netanyahu at Trump’s today

Meanwhile today – after the speech to Congress, the separate talks at the White House with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – Benjamin Netanyahu is in Florida today to meet Donald Trump at Mar a Lago. This is the first meeting between the two since the tycoon left the White House, which is striking given the close personal relationship with the Israeli prime minister that Trump boasted when he was president.

Things would have changed, however, when Netanyahu sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden for his victory in 2020, infuriating Trump who continued to denounce the alleged stolen elections. More recently, after October 7, the tycoon did not hesitate to criticize the way Netanyahu is managing the war, accusing him of having been caught “unprepared” by the Hamas attack.

According to sources cited by the Times of Israel, the two have not only not seen each other in recent years, they have not even spoken on the phone. The first conversation between the two since January 2021 took place this month, when Bibi called Trump to wish him a happy July 4th. Sources in the former Trump administration speak of a “love-hate relationship between the two.”

Harris: “It’s time for the war to end, I won’t stay silent”

“It’s time for this war to end,” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said in what she called a “frank and constructive” meeting with Netanyahu. In a more forceful tone than President Biden, Harris said he had made clear his “grave concerns” about the victims of Gaza, emphasizing with Netanyahu how important it is to how Israel defends itself. Harris also stressed the need to find a path to a two-state solution.

Israel on Harris words

US Vice President Harris’s words cannot be ignored, they could delay a hostage deal, an Israeli official said. “I hope that the things the vice president said in a press conference will not be interpreted by Hamas as a developing rift between Israel and the United States, which would delay a deal,” the official said.

“We cannot afford to be insensitive to suffering, and I will not remain silent,” Harris said at a press conference after meeting with the Israeli prime minister.