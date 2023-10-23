An attack planned a year ago, with the possibility of resorting to chemical weapons. Two weeks after Hamas’ action in southern Israel, new details emerge on the organization’s strategy that targeted civilians and soldiers.

“The material found on the bodies of the terrorists confirms that Hamas had planned to use cyanide on civilians”, says Israeli President Isaac Herzog interviewed by ‘Sky News’, explaining that on the covers of the Hamas militiamen killed in the attack on 7 October USB devices have been found with instructions specifically for the production of a cyanide dispersal device.

Hamas, plan created a year ago

The attack by Hamas 15 days ago is the product of a plan drawn up a year ago, as demonstrated by a manual found on the body of a Hamas militiaman killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers and released exclusively by the ‘Washington Post’. The document, dated 2022, contains instructions on how to use certain weapons, identifies vulnerabilities in Israeli military equipment and gives advice on how to kill with a knife.

The manual appears to have been prepared for several units of Hamas’ elite Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, including anti-armor specialists, engineers, snipers, infantry and tunnel experts, as well as what the pamphlet describes as “troops assault”.

On the first page we read that “this is a secret military document” and for this reason “it must be kept in a safe place. It is forbidden to move with it, except when there are orders”. On the back cover is a photo of Palestinian Sheikh Abdullah Azzam, Osama bin Laden’s mentor. “If this is their source of inspiration, and this is the figure, the symbol that they are looking at, I understand more about their behavior on October 7,” Michael Milshtein, former head of the Palestinian Department’s Palestinian Department, told the Washington Post. Israeli military intelligence.

The document obtained by The Washington Post provides guidance on the use of the weapons and offers detailed descriptions of the vulnerability of Israeli tanks and armored vehicles. This includes, for example, the instructions for using North Korean F-7 grenades, which Pyongyang denied having supplied to Hamas. According to the army, which showed some of the material found, around 50 high-explosive munitions were found by Israeli troops following the attacks. Hamas officials in Gaza and Beirut did not respond to The Post’s requests for comment.

Hamas’ secret military wing, al-Qassam, is estimated to have built a force of between 15,000 and 40,000 fighters ready for battle, 1,200 of whom were reportedly involved in the October 7 attack on Israel. In previous years, when tunnels were open to Egypt, Hamas could easily smuggle explosives and rockets into Gaza, said Mkhaimar Abusada, an analyst at Gaza’s Al-Azhar University. But Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi has blocked the smuggling routes.

“I honestly don’t know how they were able to maintain the ability to build this military capacity,” Abusada said, pointing to the security perimeter around Gaza. ”It is known that members of al-Qassam’s elite Nukhba special forces who led the assault were trained in Iran and returned to Gaza to train others,” she said. The instructions for the “shock troops” also included the best places to stab someone, according to the field manual obtained by The Washington Post. The “neck in the collarbone area”, the “spine” and the “armpits” are listed.

Aymenn al-Tamimi, an expert at the Middle East Forum who has extensively studied documents recovered from battlefields in Iraq and Syria, agrees that they appear authentic. “It would not be surprising if documents like this were in the possession of the fighters,” he said. The Israeli army says hundreds of documents and other material have been collected from the Intelligence Directorate and the Yahalom combat engineering unit, including Hamas cellphones, communications equipment, cameras and intelligence reports.