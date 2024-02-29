Representatives of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Fatah and a dozen other Palestinian factions will meet from today to March 2 in Moscow for a meeting under Russian auspiceswhich – according to Mikhail Bogdanov, deputy foreign minister and President Vladimir Putin's envoy for the Middle East and Africa – has “the aim of helping the various Palestinian forces to unite from a political point of view”.

Russia's role in the Israel-Hamas conflict

As the Arab News portal points out, hosting these factions – some of which are considered terrorist groups by the West – Russia is promoting a narrative that it is the true protector of the Palestinian cause. Furthermore, Moscow sends a strong message to the Arab-Islamic world and to the Global South in general. And this comes at a time when Washington's ironclad support for Israel has further eroded US soft power outside the West.

Russia has a history of deep relations with Hamas. During the years Representatives of the Palestinian group made several visits to Moscow. This fact has represented a source of tension in Russia's relations with Israel, even if the two countries never reached a break. From the Kremlin's point of view, Hamas is an actor with which Russia must deal, even more so if its objective is to gain greater influence in the Middle East and, in particular, in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas' previous visits to Moscow

The last public visit by Hamas representatives to Moscow dates back to the end of October last year. At that stage, the Kremlin was focused on releasing dual Israeli-Russian citizens held hostage in Gaza. Those efforts led to positive results as in early November, Hamas kept its word and released three Israeli-Russian hostages.

Russia's strategy

Russia's ability to exploit its relationship with Hamas could result also useful to Moscow's interests on another table. Putin, in fact, by playing this card, could dissuade Israel from the temptation to join the West in imposing sanctions on Russia or to arm Ukraine two years after the invasion. But tomorrow's meeting also represents an opportunity for Russia as it serves to counter Western efforts to show Moscow as isolated internationally.

Moscow ultimately seeks to demonstrate to the rest of the world that can host an intra-Palestinian dialogue without necessarily taking the side of any faction. This is important for Moscow's position in the Arab world, where different states have different views on Hamas. If Qatar, for example, accepts the reality of Hamas as an actor in the Palestinian political space, while the United Arab Emirates strongly opposes the group largely due to its proximity to the Muslim Brotherhood. Therefore for ideological reasons.