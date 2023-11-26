Hamas handed over 17 more hostages to the Red Cross

Hamas handed over 17 other hostages to the Red Cross – 13 Israelis and 4 Thais – after a setback that had risked a revocation of the four days of truce in Gaza established between Israel and the Islamist movement to allow prisoner exchanges. In exchange Tel Aviv will free 39 Palestinians. In the previous exchange, Hamas had freed 24 hostages (13 Israelis, ten Thais and one Filipino) and the Jewish state had handed over 39 Palestinians.

Israel has confirmed that the Hamas hostages freed on the second day of the truce are already in the hands of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and are on their way to Egypt, where they will be handed over to the Israeli security services. “According to information received from the Red Cross, the hostages are currently on their way to the Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip,” a military spokesperson said.

The exchange had experienced a delay in the afternoon for unclear reasons, defined as “technical” in nature by sources consulted by Haaretz. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Israel began releasing 39 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in exchange for the release of the hostages today. He added that Qatar hopes that “the momentum of the last 48 hours will allow the ceasefire to be extended even when the current agreement expires.”

61 trucks carrying medical supplies, food and water have delivered their cargo to northern Gaza, while a pause in the fighting allows aid to enter the besieged coastal territory. Another 200 trucks were sent to the Gaza Strip from Nitzana, Israel, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement, and 187 of them crossed the border. Eleven ambulances, three buses and a flatbed were delivered to Al-Shifa hospital, which has seen heavy fighting in recent days, “to assist with evacuations”, the statement said. “The longer the truce lasts, the more aid aid agencies will be able to send into and through Gaza,” she added, thanking the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescent groups.

The previous day, when a temporary truce began between Israel and Hamas to facilitate the exchange of hostages and prisoners, a total of 137 trucks delivered aid to Gaza, according to the United Nations. “We welcome the release of more hostages today and renew our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” Ocha said, “and hope that the release of more Palestinian detainees will bring relief to their families and loved ones.”

After the ceasefire the offensive will resume

The Israeli army will resume the offensive to dismantle Hamas immediately after the ceasefire entered its second day on Saturday, IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi said, according to Haaretz reports. “The ceasefire did not happen in this agreement except for the pressure exerted by the IDF. We have no intention, desire or willingness to stop this effort before bringing all the hostages back.”

“We will return – he added – to create enormous pressure to bring back as many prisoners as possible as quickly as possible, every last one. We have a duty to fight and put our lives in danger so that they can return and live in safety in their homes,” Halevi said.

