The death toll in Gaza rises to 24,100

The Hamas Ministry of Health announces a new toll of 24,100 deaths in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict.

Qatar suspends gas shipments through the Red Sea

Qatar has suspended sending tankers carrying liquefied natural gas through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after US-led airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen raised risks in the vital waterway. Bloomberg claims it. At least five Qatar-operated LNG ships have been stopped since Friday, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. A prolonged pause in supplies from Europe's second-largest LNG supplier raises risks just as winter weather grips the continent.

Hamas: “The fate of the three hostages will soon be known”

After releasing a video with three live Israeli hostages, Hamas leaders say that their fate will be made known by today. The militiamen made this known, after also saying that many of the people kidnapped on October 7 were killed.

West Bank: 25 students arrested in Israel raid

Al Jazeera says Israeli forces stormed the campus of An-Najah National University in Nablus, West Bank, arresting at least 25 students who were staging a sit-in protest. Quoted by the Arab broadcaster, the university's rector said that all communications had been cut in and around the campus, and that all students present received a text message from Israeli forces telling them to “surrender immediately.”

Houthis launch missile at US warship

US Central Command says an anti-ship cruise missile was fired Sunday afternoon from Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward the USS Laboon destroyer in the southern Red Sea. In a post on his X account, it is specified that the projectile was shot down near the coast of al-Hudayda by American fighter planes and no injuries or damage were reported.

Biden: “We will not stop working to free the hostages”

“I will never forget the pain and suffering I felt in my meetings with the families of the American hostages.” US President Joe Biden said this in a statement 100 days from October 7, quoted by the Times of Israel. America is still working to bring home “more than 100 innocent people, including at least six Americans, who are still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza,” the US president continued. “I once again reaffirm my promise to all the hostages and their families: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring Americans home,” Biden said.

Hamas releases video with 3 alive Israeli hostages

“Hamas published a video of three hostages in the evening.” Haaretz reports it, specifying that the three are “Noa Argamani, Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky. Noa, 26 years old, was kidnapped from a party in Re'im and was filmed on video while being transported on a motorbike towards the Gaza Strip. Itay Svirski, 38, from Tel Aviv, was kidnapped while visiting his family in Kibbutz Be'eri. His parents, Orit and Rafi Svirski, were murdered. Yossi Sharabi, 53, from Be'eri, instead he was kidnapped from his home.” The video arrives exactly 100 days after October 7th.

