One would be opening window to negotiate a new partial agreement for the release of the hostages Israelis kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. This is supported by 'The Times of Israel' which quotes the Israeli TV channel 'Channel 12'. “The conditions are ripe for a framework in which it is possible to start drafting new agreements, from the point of view of Hamas and Israel,” the anonymous Israeli source told the broadcaster. A agreement which, according to what transpires, would be “humanitarian” and which could include women, the wounded, the sick and the elderly. The hostages are believed to include 15 non-military women and two children: 5-year-old Ariel Bibas and her little brother Kfir.

Mossad chief David Barnea and IDF point man Nitzan Alon were “invited to listen to what the intermediaries are proposing”, but not to initiate proposals of their own. “If Qataris want to be heard, we will listen to them,” the anonymous source says. It is estimated that no new deal is expected next week but Israel wants to open a window to a possible deal amid growing IDF military pressure on Hamas, so that if Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, proves ready, the terms will be in place – as is This was the case with the one-week truce at the end of November.

Complicated situation: here's why

Among the complicating factors reported are the fraying of Hamas' command and control hierarchies, the fact that some Hamas leaders who were in Qatar have left, that some of the Hamas operatives who relayed proposals between Qatar and Gaza have been killed, and that the deployment of the IDF on the ground in both the north and south of Gaza hinders Hamas' communications within the Strip. During the week-long truce, 105 civilians were released from their captivity in the Gaza Strip in exchange for 240 women and Palestinian prisoners: 81 Israelis, 23 Thai citizens and one Filipino. The IDF says 138 hostages are still held by Hamas.

Hamas: “No prisoner exchanges before the end of the aggression in Gaza”

“No prisoner exchanges before the end of the aggression in Gaza.” Osama Hamdan, the leader of Hamas in Lebanon, stated this to 'Al Jazeera', commenting on the rumors regarding the fact that Israel would be ready to negotiate for the release of the hostages. “The Israeli side aims, through continuous leaks, to cope with internal pressure,” Hamdan told the TV station, referring to unnamed Israeli officials quoted by the media as saying that Israel is open to a new truce agreement to allow a new release of hostages. “Israeli positions on a potential agreement are for internal use,” he concludes.