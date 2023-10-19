Egypt is working on the ‘peace summit’ in Cairo, in which around twenty countries are expected to participate, including Italy, to discuss the “developments and future of the Palestinian cause and the peace process” in the midst of war between Israel and Hamas. Pushed by the United States and Europe, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi announced the convening of the summit, which should have as its more immediate objective the release of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing and the exit of foreigners from Gaza. A first step towards that objective would have been reached in these hours, with an agreement to allow the passage of the first 20 trucks loaded with aid tomorrow, a sort of ‘test’, as soon as the infrastructure of the crossing damaged by the bombings has been repaired. Israelis.

Al Sisi attempts mediation, strengthened by the ‘historical’ relationship that Egypt has with Israel, with which, first among the Arab countries, it normalized relations in 1979, and by the contacts it has with all the Palestinian factions, with which it has negotiated all the ceasefires in Gaza over the years. For the Egyptian president, “this summit has a double meaning – explain Egyptian analysts to Adnkronos – An international one, with the aim of arriving at a broader agreement on the release of humanitarian aid, after yesterday’s agreement between the American president Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”.

And then there is the internal game, in view of the presidential elections of next 10-12 December, to try to calm the square, which is also starting to get agitated in Cairo due to the Israel-Hamas war, as demonstrated by the demonstration called for tomorrow , a “rare event”, unlike the other Arab capitals, which have been inflamed for days by ‘anger’ against Israel.

“Broad participation” is expected at Saturday’s summit, sources in the Egyptian presidency said. The leaders of around twenty countries have been invited: from Qatar to Turkey (the presence of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been confirmed), from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, which should be represented by Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed. Then there will be Spain, as rotating president of the EU, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, there will be representatives of the five countries of the UN Security Council (France, United Kingdom, China, United States and Russia, the latter with the envoy for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov), the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and then Germany and Italy, with the possible presence of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.