US vetoes UN Security Council resolution calling for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Washington’s position was illustrated by the American envoy to the UN Robert Wood, who stated that ”Hamas continues to represent a threat to Israel and maintains control of the Gaza Strip”.

Thirteen members of the United Nations Security Council voted in favor of the resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. However, Great Britain abstained.

The USA believes it has rejected “an unbalanced resolution, divorced from reality, which would not have advanced the process”, as Wood said justifying the veto. The drafters of the text, he added, “rejected language condemning the terrible Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on October 7”. And therefore, “they ignored all our recommendations” with a “rushed trial”.