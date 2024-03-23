There Israeli delegation in Qatar accepted the proposal put forward by the Americans for a hostage agreement. This was reported by the Israeli media, according to which the agreement would include the release of Palestinian prisoners. According to reports, the Israeli delegation awaits Hamas' response to the proposal to proceed.

From the Jewish State Meanwhile, a new, very harsh attack directed at the UN arrives. Under the leadership of Antonio Guterres, “it has become an anti-Semitic and anti-Israel entity that protects and encourages terror”the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, writes on X, against the Secretary General of the United Nations.

“Guterres – wrote Katz – stood today on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, without in any way condemning the Hamas-ISIS terrorists who plundered humanitarian aidwithout condemning UNWRA for cooperating with terrorists, and without calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages.”

Operation at al-Shifa hospital, the point

Meanwhile, the Israeli military operation in the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city will end “only when the last terrorist ends up in our hands, dead or alive”. This was stated by General Yaon Finkelman, head of the Southern Command of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), quoted by the Times of Israel.

Since the operation began on Monday in Shifa, more than 800 suspected terrorists have been captured and another 140 killed, according to data provided this morning by the IDF.

Qassam brigades claim attack on Israeli soldiers

The Qassam Brigades then claimed responsibility for the attacks on Israeli soldiers near the hospital. Hamas' armed wing has confirmed that intense ground fighting is still ongoing near al-Shifa hospital in central Gaza.

The Qassam Brigades claimed to have “destroyed enemy forces” who were trying to penetrate the area surrounding the hospital using mortar fire.

The group also said it used a Yassin-105 anti-tank projectile to hit a military vehicle in the area.