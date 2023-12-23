Seventy-six members of an extended Palestinian family were reportedly killed in an Israeli raid against a building in Gaza City. This was announced by the Civil Protection Department of Gaza. The raid, which took place on Friday, is believed to be among the bloodiest since the start of the war in the enclave.

Among the victims, according to the source, numerous members of the al-Mughrabi family appearincluding women and children as well as Issam al-Mughrabi, a longtime employee of the United Nations Development Programme, along with his wife and their five children.

Beyond 150,000 people have meanwhile been affected by the latest Israeli evacuation orders to move from central Gaza to Deir al-Balah, “to extend the ongoing military operation”. Thomas White, Director of Affairs at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) wrote this on X, adding that the destination area “is already overwhelmed, including UNRWA shelters” .

Israeli forces are reportedly trying to advance into the Gaza town of Jabalia from the west and east and have cut all lines of communication in the region. Al Jazeera writes this, adding that there has been heavy Israeli bombing in the al-Jarn area of ​​the settlement.

Meanwhile, dozens of Hamas militiamen were apparently killed in an ambush carried out by troops of the Yiftah reserve brigade during ground operations in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced this, specifying in a note that the soldiers of the Jewish State opened fire in a deceptive way, attracting dozens of armed men into a building used by Hamas as a command centre. The building was then bombed by a jet.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari also said that Israeli forces attacked military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon this morning and overnight, including a military complex.

Guterres: “Aid to Gaza? Israel creates enormous obstacles”

In a brief social media post in the hours after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for increased humanitarian aid flows to Gaza, the secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said that the Israeli army is the obstacle to achieving this demand. According to Guterres, in fact, the way in which Israel is waging the war in Gaza has created “enormous obstacles” to the delivery of humanitarian aid in the devastated territory where people are facing famine.

“An effective aid operation in Gaza requires security; staff able to work safely; logistics capacity; and the resumption of commercial activity,” she said. In an earlier post, Guterres noted that 136 United Nations personnel were killed in Gaza in just 75 days, “something we have never seen in the history of the United Nations.”

“Nothing can justify the horrific terrorist attacks launched by Hamas on October 7 or the brutal kidnapping of around 250 hostages“, the Secretary General of the United Nations wrote again on X, asking that “all remaining hostages be released immediately and unconditionally.”

The UN resolution

After days of negotiations, a veto placed by the United States and the fear of a second stop, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling for more aid for the population of the Gaza Strip. In fact, however, he is not calling for an immediate ceasefire. The text passed with the favorable vote of 13 member countries, while the United States and Russia abstained. And if Israel thanks the US for showing its support, for Hamas the resolution voted by the Security Council ''is not a sufficient measure''.

The threat of the Pasdaran: “We will close access to the Mediterranean”

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have meanwhile threatened to close the Strait of Gibraltar and access to the Mediterranean in response to “crimes” committed by the United States and Israel in Gaza. “This is not just rhetoric. Expect the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, the Strait of Gibraltar and other waterways soon,” said Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, quoted by Islamic Republic media. The Pasdaran's threats follow attacks in the Red Sea carried out by their Houthi allies in Yemen against ships linked to Israel.

Drone hits “Israel-bound” tanker in Indian Ocean

A suspected drone strike in the Indian Ocean caused an explosion on a Liberian-flagged, “Israel-affiliated” chemical tanker. This was announced by the UK Marine Trade Operations (Ukmto), specifying that the ship was hit 200 nautical miles from the Indian city of Veraval. “Some structural damage has been reported and water has been taken on board, but no victims have been recorded – the note adds – Ships are advised to transit with caution and to report any suspicious activity”.

The attack occurred hundreds of kilometers from the area of ​​the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, targeted by the Houthis, who in response to the war in Gaza target ships linked to Israel or destined for Israeli ports.

Palestinian Jihad delegation arriving in Cairo

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo today. This was reported by the Israeli Telecommunications Authority. Earlier in the week, an official from the group said the visit was planned to discuss ways to stop the war in Gaza and a new deal to free the remaining prisoners inside the Strip.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday to hold talks with Egyptian authorities. Hamas officials have repeatedly said there will be no agreement without a permanent ceasefire, a condition Israel has ruled out.

WHO: “Ceasefire most urgent requirement”

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while welcoming the UN Security Council resolution, said an “immediate ceasefire” was the “most urgent requirement”.

“The devastating toll of the war so far cannot be ignored, including the loss of over 20,000 lives, mostly women and children, and over 53,000 wounded,” he wrote in of the spread of diseases”.