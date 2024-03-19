Egyptian officials had to pressure Hamas negotiators to convince them not to suspend their participation in the talks in Doha, Qatar, on the truce and the release of the hostages held in Gaza after the new Israeli operation on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City. This was stated by an Egyptian source speaking to the London-based Qatari publication Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. The intervention to ensure the continuation of the talks would have been carried out yesterday morning. According to the same source, it seems unlikely that the negotiations will lead to a permanent truce: “Despite the mediators' keen interest in making the current round of negotiations a success, their ambitions fall short of achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” the source says. The Times of Israel reports.

Mossad chief David Barnea and other high-level Israeli delegates left for Doha yesterday, a well-informed source told NBC News, underlining that there is strong American pressure to try to reach an agreement. The Israeli security cabinet on Monday night gave the OK to the mission of the team led by the director of the Mossad, who received “a general mandate” to conduct negotiations through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Israeli sources report.

Talks in Doha could last two weeks, an Israeli official says, according to the Times of Israel. The timing of the negotiations would be determined by the difficulty that Hamas mediators in Qatar would have in communicating with the group's leaders in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The aim of the talks, the official continues, is to reach a six-week truce in the fighting in Gaza in exchange for the release of forty hostages.

The Israeli and Hamas delegations arriving in Qatar to discuss the agreement would stay in two rooms separated by a corridor in the same hotel in Doha., reports the Times of Israel, underlining that there will be no direct contact between the parties, while the mediators they will promote communication by going back and forth between the two rooms.

The site specifies that the talks began yesterday evening with the Israeli delegation who took part in iftar, the meal that breaks the fast during Ramadan, with the Qatari counterpart. Israeli officials said they expect the talks to continue at least two weeks and that the Hamas delegation will report any decisions to Yahya Sinwar, who is believed to be in the Gaza tunnels.

A series of Israeli air strikes reportedly caused the death of numerous civilians, including women and children, in various areas of Rafah last night. The Palestinian agency Wafa wrote about it, citing medical sources and local witnesses. At least 14 civilians were reportedly killed, many more injured after raids targeting residential buildings in the areas of Musabeh, Khirbat al-Adas, and al-Janena in Rafah. Simultaneously, he continues, a raid on a house in the Nusseirat refugee camp, in the central part of the Strip, would have caused the death of numerous civilians and the wounding of others. The teams that responded to the scene then transferred the lifeless bodies and the injured to Deir el-Balah hospital. Israeli artillery, the agency continues, would also have continued to hit areas located east of the Jabalya refugee camp.

Biden: “Told Netanyahu that truce is necessary”

“Today I spoke again with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the latest developments in Israel and Gaza. I stated again that Israel has the right to prosecute Hamas, a terrorist group responsible for the worst massacre against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. And I reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire as part of a several-week hostage release agreement so that we can bring the hostages home and increase aid to civilians in Gaza.” American President Joe Biden wrote it on X after his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I asked the Prime Minister to send a team to Washington to discuss how to strike Hamas without a large ground operation in Rafah,” he concludes.

Blinken tomorrow in Jeddah, then Egypt

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia and Egypt tomorrow and Thursday to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and increase humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory. This was stated by a State Department spokesperson from the Philippines, where Blinken is currently visiting. Blinken will hold talks with Saudi leaders tomorrow in Jeddah before traveling to Cairo on Thursday for talks with Egyptian authorities.