Israel recalls its negotiating team from Qatar after Hamas rejected its latest offer in talks for a hostage deal and a truce. The Israeli media are writing about it.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office states that Hamas's position is “one clear evidence of his disinterest in continuing talks, and a sad testimony to the damage caused by the UN Security Council resolution“, referring to the call for a ceasefire in Gaza approved last night. “Israel will not give in to Hamas's delusional demands,” he adds.

Israel Foreign Minister: “UN Resolution? It would be a moral error to let it pass”

The United States' decision not to veto the UN resolution will end up hurting Israel in the talks to free the hostages held captive in the enclave. This was declared by the Israeli Foreign Minister who – speaking on Israeli Army Radio – drew a direct line between Hamas's rejection of the Israeli conditions for a truce and an agreement on hostages in exchange for the release of the prisoners and the decision of the United States to allow the measure to pass, a decision he called “a moral and ethical mistake.” “Hamas – declared Israel Katz – is based on the fact that… there will be a ceasefire without having to pay anything”.

Katz then argued that ties between Jerusalem and Washington remain strong, announcing an upcoming meeting with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and describing President Joe Biden's position as the result of pressure “from a radical wing” within the party democratic. But the message from the resolution, especially its Arabic version, he added, is that “Hamas does not need to rush” to reach an agreement. As a result, he continued, Israel will have to increase military pressure to demonstrate its commitment to release the hostages and defeat Hamas.

“In our view, there was a message, a not very positive message, to anyone on the Hamas side, that the United States is not that supportive of Israel, and therefore we need to demonstrate, militarily, that we will maintain our objectives.” The Times of Israel reports it.

Raid in Rafah, “at least 18 dead”

At least 18 Palestinians were killed, including nine children, as a result of a new Israeli raid on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Palestinian newspaper “Filastin”, linked to Hamas, according to which the bombing hit the home of the Abu Nuquira family, where several children lived: the victims were nine, aged between two and nine.

Hamas leader on mission to Iran

Mission to Tehran for the leader of the Hamas political office, Ismail Haniyeh. This was reported by the Iranian Press TV, according to which Haniyeh has scheduled meetings with the leaders of the Islamic Republic.

From GB 10 tons of food aid parachuted into Gaza

The British Air Force has parachuted over ten tonnes of food onto the Gaza Strip, where the population is on the brink of an “imminent” famine. In a note, the London government said that the aid launched “consists of water, rice, flour, preserves and baby food”. A British Royal Air Force (RAF) plane took off yesterday from Amman, Jordan, and dropped aid off the northern coast of Gaza, the note continues, which underlines that the United Kingdom “has tripled the budget for aid for Gaza, but we want to go further to reduce the suffering” of the population.