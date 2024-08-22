Benjamin Netanyahu has not changed his position on Israeli military control of the ‘Philadelphi Route’, the ‘corridor’ between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, a diplomatic source in the Israeli prime minister’s office said, cited by the Times of Israel.

The comments come after columnist David Ignatius wrote in the Washington Post that US officials said Netanyahu had made some concessions in his phone call with US President Joe Biden over the past few hours, including a map showing where Israel proposes to deploy its forces along the ‘Philadelphi Route’.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also present at the telephone conversation, which was dedicated to the agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held in the Strip and to de-escalation efforts in the region.

According to the White House, the president and the prime minister discussed the United States’ “active and ongoing efforts” to “support Israel’s defense against all threats from Iran,” including proxies from Hamas to Hezbollah to the Houthis. And Biden “emphasized the urgency of completing the ceasefire and hostage release agreement,” as well as discussing with Netanyahu “upcoming talks in Cairo to remove remaining obstacles.”