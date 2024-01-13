“We are on the road to victory and we will not stop until we have achieved victory.” This is what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated in a press conference on the eve of the hundredth day of war against Hamas. “We will not compromise and we will not stop” he adds. “What happened on October 7th will not happen again”, assured the prime minister, who then, speaking of the visit of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in recent days, said he had made him aware that “this will not It's just our war, it's your war too.”

“No one will stop us, neither The Hague nor the Axis of Evil” he adds, reiterating that the country will continue to fight “until total victory” in the war against Hamas. Speaking about the proceedings against Israel on charges of genocide which opened in recent days before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netanyahu denounced “the hypocritical attack, which represents the lowest level in the history of nations”. “Supporters of the new Nazis dare to accuse us of genocide,” he thundered, lashing out at Pretoria, which brought the lawsuit, while Israel is “fighting an unprecedented moral and just war against the monsters of Hamas, the new Nazis.” “Anti-Semitism is still alive, but the status of the Jewish people has changed: we have a state, an army and heroic soldiers who protect our people,” Netanyahu claimed.

Israel, the prime minister announces, foresees a “huge” increase in the defense budget as part of a plan to cover needs for years to come. The Israeli prime minister added that an inter-ministerial committee will present plans within eight weeks for “the enormous additional financing, to create the independence of forces and to guarantee our security in the coming years”.

Another soldier dies in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has reported the death of another soldier in the Gaza Strip. Sergeant Dan Wajdenbaum, 24, a member of the 5070th battalion of the Yiftach Brigade, died yesterday in the center of the Palestinian enclave. Already 187 Israeli soldiers have died since the start of the Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on October 27th.

According to reports from the Israeli news website Walla! Around 4,000 Israeli soldiers have suffered disabilities since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip and the number could rise to 30,000. The Israeli army does not provide public records of casualties among its ranks, the site says, in order to avoid a decline in morale in Israeli society. The 4,000 soldiers were recognized as having disabilities according to “Classification 3”. This means that they are entitled to all the care and rights afforded to disabled people in the Israeli army.

“Only six ambulances operational in the entire Gaza Strip”

Only six ambulances remain operational in the entire Gaza Strip. The Ministry of Health states this, adding through a press release that “we are still struggling to manage some essential services, including intensive care units and nursery schools”. In the southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of families have fled, health infrastructure and services “are fragile” and cannot support the needs of 1.3 million people, the ministry said.

“One in 20 Palestinians died in Gaza”

In Gaza, one in 20 Palestinians is dead, injured or missing. The Strip's Ministry of Health declared this in its latest update, adding that on the 99th day of the Israeli aggression in Gaza “further massacres, destruction and raids of residential neighborhoods” are underway. Israeli forces have killed 135 people and wounded 312 in the last 24 hours. Numerous victims are still under the rubble and on the streets where ambulances and emergency services cannot reach. According to the Gaza ministry's toll, at least 23,843 people have been killed and 60,317 injured by Israeli attacks since October 7.