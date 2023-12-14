“The thesis supported in an interview with Adnkronos by Reza Ciro Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah of Persia, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, according to which the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is shared by many specialists, including Israelis” and, more generally, to peace in the Middle East is the collapse of the Islamic Republic in Iran. This was stated by Morris Mottale, professor of international politics and security at Franklin University in Lugano.

“The international press is not very attentive, it focuses on the war in Gaza and forgets the genesis of Hamas which has been supported by Iran for 15 years”, claims Mottale to Adnkronos, underlining that the “tragedy” that is taking place in the Strip it is “the work of Iranians who manipulate groups like Hamas”. According to the professor, “it is not true” that Tehran was unaware of the planning of the attack against Israel given that “techniques already used by the Iranians in the war against Iraq” were used.

Mottale therefore says he “agrees” with the Shah's eldest son, according to whom “a democratic Iran” could become “the fulcrum of stability in the Middle East”, just as it was before 1979. “Many Iranians, especially the young who are neither anti-Israeli nor anti-American share this thought”, continues the professor, indicating that “Iran has great potential, it has 85 million inhabitants, the Iranian diaspora is very well integrated in the West and then the Iranians they have more sophisticated thinking than their Arab neighbors.” The problem, concludes Mottale, is the mullahs “who have a minority on their side. They are sneaky, but cunning and will fight to the last Palestinian and to the last Lebanese”.