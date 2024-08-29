Israel and Hamas have agreed to brief humanitarian pauses in the fighting to allow polio vaccinations in Gaza. This comes as “negotiations to end the war in Gaza in the Qatari capital Doha have made some progress,” but “other obstacles remain,” Saudi all-news broadcaster Al-Sharq reported, citing sources who said talks launched Wednesday by US, Qatari and Egyptian officials with “operational” counterparts from the Mossad, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet will resume in the coming days to fill in the gaps.

Humanitarian pauses to allow for polio vaccinations

Israel has agreed to limited daily pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for a polio vaccination campaignannounced Rik Peeperkorn, a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), specifying that the fighting will stop in three areas of the Strip from morning until early afternoon for a total of nine days.

The campaign will begin on September 1 “in central Gaza for three days, followed by the south and then the north,” Peeperkorn said, citing a commitment from COGAT, the Israeli authority responsible for Palestinian affairs. The daily pauses in fighting, which should allow for the vaccination of more than 600,000 children, will begin at 6 a.m. and end between 2 and 3 p.m.

Hamas: “Ready to cooperate”

Hamas has responded positively. “We are ready to work with international organizations to ensure this campaign,” Basem Naim, of Hamas’s political bureau, said, according to CNN. Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Health Ministry confirmed in recent days that 1.2 million doses of polio vaccine have arrived in the Strip.

Israel offensive in West Bank, death toll rises

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale offensive on Wednesday has risen to at least 17, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, saying eight people were killed in Jenin, four in Tubas and five in Tulkarem.

Wafa said the victims included four men who were killed in the Tulkarem refugee camp and a 62-year-old man who was shot by a sniper while he was in his home in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

Borrell: “There is no unanimity on my proposal to sanction far-right Israeli ministers”

On the political front, the main topic was the statements of Josep Borrell who yesterday morning in Brussels announced that he had “started the procedures to ask the member states whether they consider it appropriate to include in the sanctions list some Israeli ministers who launch unacceptable messages of hatred against the Palestinians and proposals that clearly go against international law and incite to commit war crimes”.

At the end of the day, the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU acknowledged that “there is no unanimity” among EU foreign ministers on his proposal to impose sanctions on Israeli ministers far-right. “We discussed, there was no unanimity, this is not an executive council, we do not make decisions, we only discuss at a political level”, he then added, reiterating however his intention to present to the Council the proposal “to include these two ministers in the list of those sanctioned for violations of human rights”. “The ministers will decide, it is up to them, as always, but the process will be started, the case will be carefully studied”, he concluded.

The position of Italy and Hungary

“As far as I’m concerned it’s a hypothetical period of unreality“, commented the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajaniregarding Borrell’s proposal to include in the sanctions list some Israeli ministers who “send unacceptable messages of hatred against the Palestinians”.

“We must try to solve the problems, convince Israel to make choices that lead to a ceasefire in Gaza because that is the real priority. The theoretical recognition of Palestine and sanctions on Israeli ministers will not solve the problem, this is not the right way to convince Israel to conclude an agreement in Cairo with the other parties”, added Tajani.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjartoin a post on Facebook spoke about “crazy proposals” on the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East advanced by Borrell who, regarding Kiev, had stressed: “We must remove restrictions on the use of weapons against Russian military targets”. According to Szijjarto, Borrell’s “dangerous race” “must be stopped”. “We do not want more weapons in Ukraine, we do not want more deaths, we do not want the escalation of the war, we do not want the crisis in the Middle East to spread. We still represent the position of common sense and peace”, said the head of Hungarian diplomacy.