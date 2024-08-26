The Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar “dressed as a woman” to hide among the population of the Gaza Strip during the time he spent outside the network of tunnels in which he hides and protects himself from those who want him dead. The British newspaper Daily Express reports this, citing Israeli intelligence sources, according to whom the physical elimination of Sinwar would be the final coup de grace for the Hamas leadership.

The New York Times, citing American and Israeli officials, also reported that Sinwar may have left some of the tunnels where he had hidden on several occasions over the past year, and then fled to others to escape Israel’s manhunt. According to the New York Times, Sinwar had in fact moved from one place to another in the Gaza Strip to anticipate Israeli attempts to eliminate him, also thanks to information obtained from couriers. “Sinwar is said to no longer trust electronic communicationsfearing that the Israeli army will discover his location and kill him,” the Emirati news site Al-Ain reported in early August. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had called for electricity to be kept on in Gaza precisely to make it easier to locate Sinwar when he communicated via electrical devices.

The Shin Bet, the Israeli intelligence agency, and American spy agencies have joined forces and have been working together for months to intercept Sinwar’s communications, which has become more difficult since he relies only on informants. Egyptian and Qatari mediators have also confirmed that it is now more difficult to communicate with him and response times have lengthened. In any case, the Hamas leader is believed to be hiding in tunnels in Khan Younis, his hometown in the southern Gaza Strip. “More than once we were just a few minutes away” from him, said Shalom Ben Hanan of the Shin Bet, who is directly involved in the hunt for the Hamas leader.

Speaking to the Israeli news agency Maariv, an Israeli security source said that Sinwar was running out of places to hide.as Israel’s offensive in the Strip weakened Hamas’s leadership. But the daily Asharq al-Awsat reported that Sinwar insisted that his life be spared as part of negotiations for a ceasefire agreement.

“As we discovered, Sinwar does not sit in tunnels or special underground areas for more than 24-36 hours at a time.. He knows that we can find the underground places where he is hiding using advanced technology. And he knows that if a mistake is made or if we find sources that tell us where he is, he has to move, to prevent that mistake from becoming fatal for him,” the Israeli official explained. “We are looking for him using technology and human intelligence and we believe it is likely that he is hiding in plain sight,” he added.

Israeli assets inside Gaza are equipped with an instant DNA kit that they use on suspects by taking a drop of blood during a seemingly innocent handshake. The blood can be analyzed in moments and the suspect’s identity confirmed before he can move. A large reward has also been offered for information leading to Sinwar’s capture.