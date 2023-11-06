The Israeli army carried out several airstrikes in Gaza yesterday and ground troops have completed the encirclement of Gaza City, dividing the Strip into two parts according to the latest news on the war today Monday 6 November after the Hamas attack a month ago. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at an evening news conference that the offensive includes raids and ground operations. The affected areas include Tel Al-Hawa, Zeytun, Shujaiyeh, Albasara, Rimal, al-Nasser and Karama. The attack came in conjunction with a blackout of telephone and internet lines in the Gaza Strip.

The Times of Gaza called the latest bombings, which occurred in central Gaza and near al-Shifa hospital, “a massacre”. The IDF believe they can completely surround Gaza City within the next 48 hours and open a new phase of the operation inside the city, with the aim of reaching the Hamas operatives forced to retreat into the center and destroying the tunnels and the structures used by terrorists. According to the military, it could take several months if not a year to complete the operation.

At least 27 dead in night-time raids on Gaza

The death toll from the air raids conducted overnight on the Gaza Strip is at least 27, reports the Palestinian news agency Wafa, specifying that at least 15 people were killed in the raid that hit the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah in south of the Gaza Strip. At least 10 other people were killed in Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip, while two more victims were recorded in the Jabalia refugee camp.

IDF: 450 Hamas targets hit in Gaza in 24 hours

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have hit and destroyed 450 targets in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours. The IDF reported this, explaining that, among the targets hit, there were Hamas outposts, training facilities, anti-tank missile launchers and tunnels.

US deploys nuclear submarine

The US Army Central Command has meanwhile announced on southern. The message comes two days after the Navy announced that two carrier strike groups – the Gerald Ford and the Dwight Eisenhower – launched planes and practiced missile defense during a three-day exercise in the Mediterranean. While the deployment of a nuclear-capable Ohio-class submarine to the region is news, many analysts point to the significance of the fact that the United States has announced the submarine’s whereabouts.

US recognition of the location of an Ohio-class submarine is incredibly rare, as it represents part of the so-called “nuclear triad” of American atomic weapons, which also includes land-based ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs aboard strategic bombers .

IDF: Hamas special security chief killed in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the killing of Jamal Musa, the head of Hamas special security in the Gaza Strip, during an attack by the Israeli air force conducted during the night. In the air raid, directed by Israeli army intelligence and the Shin Bet security service, other Hamas commanders were killed, explains the IDF.

Netanyahu and the conditions for the truce

In the same hours, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that “there will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This applies to both our enemies and our friends. We will continue the battle until we have defeated them. we have alternatives. I think everyone understands this today”, says the prime minister.

The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar “does not care about his people. He behaves like a little Hitler in a bunker. His people are as interesting to him as a piece of garlic”, continues the prime minister.

Two days ago, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asked for the population’s collaboration to take Sinwar and therefore to put an end to the war. If Gazans help take Sinwar, “this will shorten the war,” Gallant stressed.