The raids on Gaza continue while proceedings are opened in The Hague over the accusations of genocide in Gaza brought against Israel. In the latest Israeli attacks on a residence in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, seven people were killed and 25 injured. This was reported by the Palestinian state news agency Wafa. Local sources reported that among the victims there were women and children. At least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack in Rafah, Al Jazeera reports. Israel has stepped up shelling and ground incursions in central and southern Gaza, with at least 147 people killed in the past 24 hours.

Israel's assault on Gaza – launched in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas in which militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 people hostage – therefore continues to take a devastating toll on the population civil. Since the October 7 attacks, in fact, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians in the Strip and it is believed that around 70% are women or children. The United Nations' Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, estimated that 1.9 million people have been internally displaced by the war in Gaza – nearly 85% of the population – while tens of thousands of buildings have been destroyed.

IDF: “10 Hamas terrorists killed in Gaza”

The Israeli Air Force says it killed three Hamas terrorists as they emerged from a tunnel in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. An IDF plane also killed three men who were leaving a building in the south of Khan Younis where weapons were found. Two other men were shot while entering the same building, while two others were killed while planting a bomb, an army post on X said.

Israel's increasingly intense attacks on central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south are causing “rapidly increasing casualties”, the UN said, adding that the bombings are “having devastating consequences for tens of thousands of civilians”.

L'The IDF has also released a new video showing a tunnel used by Hamas in Khan Yunis and in which the Israel Defense Forces they believe hostages were held. The tunnel was located by special forces and is connected to a large underground network. “After examining it, we were able to confirm that Israeli hostages were inside,” the IDF said. According to Israeli forces, in the Khan Yunis area alone the military has so far identified over 300 entrance shafts to the tunnels. Over one hundred underground tunnels have so far been destroyed or rendered non-operational.

Ok UN Security Council resolution condemns Houthis: stop attacks

With 11 votes in favor and 4 abstentions, the United Nations Security Council has meanwhile adopted a resolution condemning and calling for an immediate stop to the attacks carried out by the Houthis against ships in the Red Sea. Resolution 2722 also calls for the release of the MV Galaxy leader and its crew, seized in recent weeks by Yemeni rebels supported by Iran.

The United States says the Houthis, backed by Iran, have carried out 26 attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea since commandeering the Galaxy Leader and its crew of 25 on November 19. The resolution emphasizes the right of UN member states, in accordance with international law, “to defend their ships against attacks, including those that undermine the rights and freedoms of navigation.”

Houthis at the UN: “USA and Israel violate international law in Gaza”

The head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee responded to the resolution by accusing the United States of “violating international law” by supporting Israel's war on Gaza. In a social media post, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi also said that Israel must “immediately stop all attacks that hinder life in Gaza” and said the UN Security Council should ensure that millions of Palestinians in Gaza be freed from the “Israeli war and American siege” of the territory.

Israel's military siege is a “deadly weapon” that has turned the Palestinian territory into “the largest prison where collective criminal punishment is practiced,” al-Houthi said. “What the Yemeni armed forces are doing is within the framework of self-defense,” he said. “The decision taken on the safety of navigation in the Red Sea is a political game and it is the United States that violates international law,” he added. The Houthis have launched numerous missile and drone attacks against ships in the Red Sea.

Israel accused of genocide in Gaza, hearings begin today in the Court of The Hague

Meanwhile, today the trial will begin in The Hague to establish whether the Israeli war in Gaza is a genocide. The International Court of Justice will hear South Africa's complaint seeking urgent “provisional measures”. The ICC will examine arguments that Israel is committing genocide in the Strip following a request from South Africa, which took the case to the International Court asking the UN tribunal to act urgently “to protect against further, serious and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people arising from the Genocide Convention, which continues to be violated with impunity.”

Genocide cases, notoriously difficult to prove, can take years to resolve, but South Africa is calling on the court to quickly implement “interim measures” and to “order Israel to stop killing and causing serious mental and physical harm to the Palestinian people in Gaza.” The statement also said Israel should stop deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians as a group, be ordered to prevent and punish incitement to genocide, and stop aid restrictions and evacuation directives.

When the claim was made, Israel reacted by calling it “baseless” and a “slander.” Tel Aviv claims it is acting in self-defense, to protect Israelis, by destroying Hamas. The country's biggest backer, the United States, dismissed the case as “meritless.” Before the case, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video in which he said Israel was fighting Hamas, not the Palestinian population, and was acting in full compliance with international law. “Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population,” the prime minister said.

The destruction of homes in Gaza is evidence of genocide. This was stated by Balakrishnan Rajagopal, United Nations special rapporteur on the right to housing, adding that approximately 56% of homes in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged. The United States for its part does not see “any act that constitutes genocide” in Gaza.

Israel: “CPI will not be able to order an end to fighting in Gaza”

The International Criminal Court will fail to order an end to the fighting in Gaza. Officials from the Israeli Ministry of Justice told the Haaretz newspaper, according to which the ICC will limit itself to issuing injunctions against Israel. The injunctions could include requiring Tel Aviv to allow more humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave and to allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.