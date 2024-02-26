The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) presented their plan for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians from Rafah. This was announced by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It is a plan that paves the way for the military ground offensive in the city, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where millions of displaced people have found refuge. Furthermore, the Israeli prime minister's office also approved the provision of humanitarian aid to the southern Gaza Strip ''in order to prevent the looting that occurred in the northern Gaza Strip and other areas''.

In a note we read that the army “has presented to the war cabinet a plan for the evacuation of the population from the combat zones in the Gaza Strip, with the imminent operational plan”.

IDF: 30 Hamas militiamen killed in the last 24 hours in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said they had killed 30 Hamas militants in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City in the last 24 hours. The IDF reported this, explaining that an air raid hit a building from which a Hamas sniper was operating. Fighting is also continuing in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the IDF added.

Five Israeli soldiers were seriously injured in clashes in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli Defense Forces, explaining that the five were transferred to hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

US soldier who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington dies

Aaron Bushnell, the US Air Force soldier who set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, has died in hospital from severe burns. The 25-year-old Bushnell recorded himself sacrificing himself and calling for “liberate Palestine.” The video was shared on social media.

''I will no longer be complicit in the genocide. I am about to undertake an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people experienced in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it is not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal,'' Bushnell said before setting himself on fire.