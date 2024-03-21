The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued an order for the immediate evacuation of al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the broadcaster al-Jazeera, warning of the risk that the hospital complex could be bombed and destroyed. An Israeli army offensive has been underway in the hospital since Monday, which has led to the killing of over 140 Hamas militiamen, 50 in the last 24 hours, while another 160 have been arrested. The Israeli military also seized weapons inside the hospital.

Blinken: “Proposal to UN draft ceasefire in exchange for release of hostages”

Meanwhile, for their part, the United States has presented a draft to the United Nations Security Council which calls for ''an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages'' still held in the Gaza Strip. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained this during an interview with the Saudi newspaper Al Hadath.

“There is a resolution that we have presented to the United Nations Security Council that calls for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages. We sincerely hope that countries will support it,'' Blinken said. If passed, ''I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal,” he added. The United States had previously expressed opposition to the ceasefire.

Yesterday was the news that Israel rejected the latest proposal presented by Hamas for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This was declared by Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, stating that ''a negative response'' came from Israel to the latest proposal delivered by the group's negotiators.

WSJ: for Israel, aid distribution entrusted to Gaza leaders far from Hamas

Israel is developing a plan to assign aid distribution in the Gaza Strip to Palestinian leaders who have no ties to Hamas. The Wall Street Journal writes this, explaining that this would be a first step to create a government authority in Gaza led by the Palestinians. Israel is reportedly seeking regional support for the proposal and, as a defense official explains on condition of anonymity, has held talks on the matter with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The aid would still be checked by Israel before it enters the Gaza Strip by land and sea and is transported to large warehouses in the center of the enclave. Those in charge of distributing aid from the warehouses ''will assume the authority to govern, supported by security forces funded by wealthy Arab governments,'' Israeli officials told the Wall Street Journal.

''Gaza will be governed by those who do not seek to kill Israelis,'' a source in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office told the newspaper. However, the plan could be hindered by Hamas, the newspaper writes.