While The UN returns today to vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas which allows the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of all hostages, the IDF reports that it has been discovered near the Erez crossing, between Israel and Gaza, what is considered Hamas's largest tunnel. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the underground tunnel system extends for 4 kilometers, with the entrance just 400 meters from the Erez crossing, which was used daily by Gaza residents to enter Israel for work or medical treatment. The system was designed by Mohammad Sinwar, brother of the Hamas leader in the Strip, Yahya Sinwar, and commander of the Khan Yunis battalion.

UN Security Council tries again, voting on resolution on ceasefire

The resolution to vote, drafted by the United Arab Emirates, calls for an immediate ceasefire that would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of all hostages. The document also calls for the establishment of UN monitoring of the assistance provided. The resolution specifies that access to the Gaza Strip should be permitted by land, sea and air routes.

The draft resolution that will be voted on today calls, as the Times of Israel anticipates, ''an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip'' and the ''immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages''. Even the current draft, like the one that was rejected on December 9 due to the veto placed by the United States, does not explicitly name Hamas, but condemns “all indiscriminate attacks against civilians”.

The resolution also expresses support for a two-state solution in the region and ''underlines the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian National Authority''.

25 dead in Israeli raid on Nuseirat refugee camp, journalist killed

The toll from the air raid conducted by Israel against the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, is 25 dead. This was announced by the broadcaster al-Jazeera, underlining that among the victims there are ten members of the same family, that of Abu Garqud. Among the victims of the raid was also the journalist Haneen Ali Al-Qashtan, who was killed at home together with her family, as local sources report.

Another 4 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza, 126 since the start of the ground operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the death of four more soldiers in fighting against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. This brings the number of soldiers who have lost their lives since the ground operation in the Palestinian enclave began to 126.

Sergeant Urija Bayer, 20, originally from the northern city of Maalot-Tarshiha, lost his life in the last few hours. He died from wounds sustained in the fighting in southern Gaza on 14 December 2023. Sergeant Liav Aloush, 21, was also a victim. years old from Gedera, killed yesterday fighting in southern Gaza. Also in the south of the Palestinian enclave, reservist sergeant Etan Naeh, 26 years old from Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu in northern Israel, and reservist sergeant Tal Filiba, 23 years old, from Rehovot lost their lives. Another soldier was seriously injured in the clashes.