Tension is rising over hostages in the war between Israel and Hamas. After the killing in Gaza by IDF soldiers of three Israelis kidnapped on 7 October, anger is growing. And while Hamas warns that “there will be no other hostage agreement until Israel stops the aggression”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes straight: “We continue until the end, nothing will stop us”.

Meanwhile Germany and Britain call for a “sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza. “We must do everything we can to pave the way for a sustainable ceasefire that leads to sustainable peace. The sooner the better, the need is urgent,” said UK and German Foreign Ministers David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock in an article in the Sunday Times in which they point out that “too many civilians are being killed”. The article does not call for an “immediate and general ceasefire”, which is not considered “the way forward” because it would ignore “why Israeli forces must defend themselves”.

“Hamas has barbarically attacked Israel and still launches rockets every day to kill Israelis. Hamas must lay down its weapons,” the two ministers write, underlining that “leaving Hamas in power in Gaza would be a permanent impediment to the two-state solution, a ceasefire unsustainable fire, it would quickly descend into new violence, it would only make it more difficult to build the trust necessary for peace.” In a speech delivered last night, Benjamin Netanyahu openly declared that he did not support the two-state solution, calling the Oslo Accords “a fatal mistake”.

Protests from the relatives of the hostages: “Negotiations immediately”

Hundreds took to the streets of Tel Aviv yesterday to protest and demand immediate negotiations. A crowd gathered in the center of the city marched with placards and banners with photos and names of the hostages, blocking the streets to ask the government to intervene for the immediate release of all the people still held prisoner in the Palestinian enclave.

“Time is running out for them, bring them home now”, chanted the crowd, without sparing criticism of the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused of not doing enough to obtain the release of the hostages in the belief that an agreement like the one ending November would have avoided “accidents” like the one of the last few hours.

Hard line from the prime minister

“Military pressure is necessary for the return of the hostages and for victory – Netanyahu stated in the press conference -. Without military pressure we would have nothing”. For this reason, he added, “we will continue to fight until victory. The sacrifice of our heroes was not in vain”, assured the prime minister, expressing his condolences to the families of the dead hostages.

The conditions of Hamas

But Hamas is determined to use the hostages to its full advantage: “There will be no other hostage agreement until Israel stops its aggression in Gaza and meets the conditions for an agreement,” Osama Hamdan said. member of the political bureau of Hamas. “If the Israelis want the hostages and prisoners to return alive, this will not happen unless there is a complete cessation of Israeli aggression and after an agreement on the exchange of hostages based on the conditions of the Palestinian fighters,” Hamdan said.

Patriarchate Jerusalem: two women killed in a church in Gaza

An Israeli army sniper killed two women who were inside a church of the Holy Family in Gaza, according to a statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, recalling that many Catholic families have found refuge inside the church since beginning of the conflict. According to the reconstruction provided by the press release, the two women, mother and daughter, were walking in the convent when they were hit by the shots, and “one died while she was trying to save the other”.

Seven other people were injured in the attack. “No warning was given, they were killed in cold blood inside the parish, where there were no belligerents”, the statement continues. British MP Layla Moran said on Friday that her family members have taken refuge in the church and are “desperate and terrified” as conditions continue to worsen.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem also denounced that Israeli forces struck the convent of Mother Teresa's sisters, which houses 54 disabled people and is part of the church compound. The building's generator, the only source of electricity, the solar panels and the water tanks were destroyed, thus making the convent “uninhabitable”.