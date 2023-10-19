Tensions between Israel and Lebanon are rising. In today’s news, October 19, 2023, on the war against Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they had attacked Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon in the last few hours, in response to anti-tank attacks on Israeli territory. Among the targets targeted, they announced, was an observation point in southwestern Lebanon, from which anti-tank fire was directed against the Israeli border city of Rosh Hanikra yesterday. ‘Ha’aretz’ reports.

Top Hamas member arrested in West Bank

The lHamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef was arrested by Israeli forces at his home in Beitunia, West Bank. Ha’aretz reported the news, citing Palestinian media according to which last night a wave of arrests was carried out in the West Bank which led to numerous clashes with dozens of young Palestinians.

Still in the West Bank, seven Palestinians, including four boys aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, were killed by Israeli forces during separate incidents. The official Palestinian agency Wafa reported this this morning, specifying that the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since 7 October has risen to 69. The Guardian reported the news.

Military wing commander of Popular Resistance Committees in Gaza killed

The Israel Defense Forces announced that it had the leader of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees terrorist group in Gaza was killed last night, Rafat Abu Hilal. According to reports from the Israeli security forces, based on information provided by the Shin Bet, an air raid was carried out on Rafah during which Abu Hilal was killed.

The defense forces also announced that they had targeted several members of the so-called Hamas Nukhba units, who directed the October 7 terrorist attack on Israeli territory, and killed at least ten of them.

The IDF announced that it had destroyed hundreds of Hamas sites in the past 24 hours, including anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel access shafts, intelligence infrastructure and various command centers. The Times of Israel wrote about it.

Wounded in Israel

There are 309 injured patients still hospitalized since the devastating Hamas attack on October 7th. This was announced by the Israeli Ministry of Health, quoted by the Times of Israel. Eighty of them are in serious conditions, the conditions of another 159 are defined as ‘moderate’ and those of 70 patients are judged ‘good’. A total of 4,629 injured people have been treated in hospitals across the country since the Hamas attack.

From Biden to Netanyahu and aid to Gaza

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden has returned to Washington. Yesterday, during the quick trip to Tel Aviv and the meeting with Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, the US leader expressed solidarity with Israel, to which he offered military aid but must avoid an extended war on Hezbollah, and obtained the sending of humanitarian aid to Gaza, with Egypt’s approval for the opening of the Rafah crossing. Biden has announced a speech to the nation for this evening on the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East.