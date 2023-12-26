More than 100 people died in the Israeli air attack which, according to Palestinian health officials, hit the Maghazi refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip on Christmas Day. This was reported by Al Arabiya which talks about one of the bloodiest raids carried out by Israel since the beginning of the war against Hamas last October 7th.

Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said many of those killed in Maghazi were women and children. Eight others were killed as Israeli planes and tanks carried out dozens of strikes on houses and streets in nearby al-Bureij and al-Nusseirat, health officials said. Israel denies targeting civilians and accuses Hamas of building tunnels and military infrastructure in densely populated civilian areas, using civilians as human shields.

An employee of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) described what she saw in the nearby Al-Aqsadi hospital in Gaza as an “absolute carnage”. Many seriously injured people could not be treated because the hospital was “absolutely overwhelmed”, Gemma Connell told the BBC.

Israeli air raid on over 100 targets in Gaza

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets have attacked more than 100 targets in Gaza, according to what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported this morning. Among these there would have been tunnels and military installations used by Hamas. A terrorist cell in Jabalia that had attempted to plant explosives near an Israeli tank was eliminated overnight, the IDF report said, adding that ground troops had targeted the fighters before they were killed by the airstrike .

Hamas fighters had also been killed the previous day in the southern town of Khan Younis, he added, the Israeli army intensified its operations against Hamas after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would “intensify the fight in the coming days”.