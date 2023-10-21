The first aid convoys for the Gaza Strip pass through the Rafah crossing, in the crosshairs of Israeli operations since the terrible attack two weeks ago by Hamas in Israel. This was reported by satellite TV al-Jazeera which is broadcasting some images. According to CNN, citing one of its stringers on the Egyptian side of the border, the crossing was immediately closed after only 20 trucks had passed. Yesterday, waiting to pass, there were more than 50 trucks.

According to Hamas, which controls the Strip, “the convoy loaded with humanitarian aid includes 20 trucks carrying medicines, medical supplies and a limited amount of food supplies.”

The announcement of the opening came from the US embassy in Israel, which in a notice clarified that it was not aware of “how much will remain open, if it will be open, for the passage of foreign citizens leaving Gaza”. The embassy warns that “many people will try to cross if the crossing is opened” and warns US citizens of what risks becoming a “chaotic and disorderly” situation on both sides of the transit.

At least 30 dead in raid in Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes continue on the Strip. According to the latest news today, October 21, 2023, at least 30 people died in the latest Israeli bombings to hit the Strip.

According to the Palestinian agency Wafa, which cites local sources, the raids targeted various areas in the Rafah area, in the south of the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas, and also Jabaliya, in the north of the Strip. Previously, Israeli forces confirmed that they had struck “numerous Hamas targets” in the Palestinian enclave overnight, including a command center, the group’s “infrastructure” sites for launching anti-tank missiles and positions used by snipers on top of buildings of the Strip.

Raid from Lebanon

An Israeli soldier from the IDF military reserve died in an attack with an anti-tank missile near Margaliot, in northern Israel, along the border with Lebanon. The Israeli media reported it. According to what was reported by the Times of Israel, 22-year-old Sergeant Omer Balva from Herzliya died in an attack carried out yesterday. According to Haaretz, two other reservists suffered injuries considered moderate, while a third was slightly injured.

Peace summit in Egypt

And while the moment for the start of the ground operation seems to be approaching, Egypt is hosting the Middle East peace summit today in Cairo. Guests of the President of Egypt Abdel Fatah al Sisi will be the leaders and foreign ministers of around twenty countries: for Italy there will be the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who will speak at the first session of the morning. Then, if conditions permit, she could fly to Tel Aviv to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Also present was Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

US and Israel consider interim government in Gaza

American and Israeli officials are apparently evaluating, starting from the post-Hamas reasoning in the Gaza Strip, the possibility of installing an interim government supported by the UN and with the involvement of governments of Arab countries in the Palestinian enclave. Bloomberg reported this in an article relaunched by Europa Press which cites sources familiar with what is being assessed in the US regarding the future of the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas and targeted by Israeli bombings after the terrible attack on 7 October by Hamas in Israel. The evolution of the talks, still in the initial phase, depends – according to the sources – on the developments, on the outcome of the announced Israeli ground operation in Gaza and in any case an initiative of this kind necessarily requires the support of the Arab countries of the region, an unexpected fact.

According to William Usher, a former CIA Middle East expert analyst, the establishment of an interim government would be an incredibly difficult operation and it would be even more complicated to obtain the consent of Arab governments. “It would also require a leap of faith from Jerusalem,” he added.

Israel to its citizens: away from Egypt and Jordan

Israel is asking its citizens to leave Egypt and Jordan and advising against travel to several countries, citing fears for travellers’ safety. The Times of Israel reports this, specifying that the alert level for Egypt and Jordan has been raised to 4 with a request to Israelis present in these two countries to leave as soon as possible. Morocco enters level 3 and Israelis are advised against non-essential travel two weeks after the terrible attack by Hamas in Israel and while Israeli operations continue in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the group.

“Due to the continuation of the conflict, in recent days there has been a further significant escalation of protests against Israel in various countries around the world, with particular attention to Arab countries in the Middle East, together with demonstrations of hostility and violence against Israeli and Jewish symbols “, warn the Israeli authorities.

The advice is also to avoid staying in countries in the region, including – in addition to Egypt, Jordan and Morocco – Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Travel to Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Maldives is similarly not recommended.