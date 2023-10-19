ISIS drugs to attack Israel on October 7th and massacre civilians. The Hamas commandos who carried out a massacre in southern Israel on 7 October were apparently under the influence of Captagon, ‘the ISIS drug’.

with a series of attacks. This was revealed by the Israeli TV Channel 12, according to which evidence of the use of amphetamine also called ‘the poor man’s drug’ was found on both prisoners and killed terrorists.

The Captagon, the broadcaster highlights, allows terrorists to carry out brutal acts while remaining composed and indifferent. It also suppresses appetite, increases alertness and gives a feeling of euphoria. The synthetic drug, Channel 12 adds, is produced in Lebanon and Syria, and has previously been reported to be taken by ISIS affiliates before carrying out terrorist attacks to quell fear. The spread of Captagon in the region dates back to at least 2006, during the Second Lebanon War.

What is Captagon

Captagon is a mix of amphetamines, a base of phenethylline hydrochloride and other stimulants including caffeine which causes greater alertness and euphoria, decreases the feeling of tiredness and leads to impaired judgment and loss of inhibition .

Those who take captagon can not sleep or eat for days, and are pervaded by a sense of omnipotence that can last for days. It can be taken in solid form, like a pill with two semicircles imprinted on it, or injected. It is a drug with a strong release of dopamine and norepinephrine, neurotransmitters capable of increasing physical performance and removing fear.

Initially produced mainly in Lebanon and widespread in Saudi Arabia in the nineties, it is now in Syria that it finds its main ‘production house’. Syria, in fact, in recent years has become the world’s leading producer of amphetamines. Captagon is marketed throughout the Middle East and is widespread among fighters to inhibit fear and pain, but also among civilians because it does not cause fatigue.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), ISIS made extensive use of captagon and controlled its distribution in all the territories it controlled. Once the chemical production plants were started, the terrorists also produced large quantities for the global market of synthetic drugs and in this way accumulated large amounts of funding.

The ‘Jihad drug’ was found in the body of Seifeddine Rezgui, the terrorist responsible for the attack on the beach of Sousse in Tunisia in June 2015 and found in one of the hideouts of the Bataclan terrorists, after the November 2015 attacks in Paris.