Joint appeal by Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom to “all parties” to reach an agreement that leads to a truce in Gaza and the release of the hostages as soon as possible because “the stakes are too high”.

The message from the Foreign Ministers

“We, the Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy – the appeal reads – We strongly support the ongoing mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to conclude the agreement for the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages and we are encouraged by the constructive approach taken so far.”

“We welcome the fact that technical work will continue in the coming days, including on humanitarian provisions and specific arrangements relating to hostages and detainees, and that senior officials will meet again before the end of next week with the aim of concluding the agreement,” the joint statement continued.

“We urge all parties to continue to engage positively and flexibly in this process.. We stress the importance of avoiding any escalation in the region that could undermine the prospects for peace. The stakes are too high.”