Intense battles in Khan Younis, the second largest city in the Gaza Strip, according to the latest news on the war today, January 26, 2026. Here, we read in a note from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), they were ''hit dozens of terrorist targets, including weapons depots and Hamas operations centres''. The IDF explains that ''after identifying five terrorists entering a Hamas military facility, the troops hit the facility with a military plane and eliminated them''.

Israeli ground troops then ''identified four terrorists who had launched anti-tank missiles against the soldiers a few hours earlier. The terrorist cell was eliminated with an air raid''. The document then reads ''other terrorists killed during fighting''.

In Gaza more than 26,000 dead since 7/10

Although Israeli operations are mainly concentrated in the city of Khan Younis, at least 14 Palestinians died last night after a series of bombings by the Israeli army in the central part of the Strip. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the IDF killed eleven people in the Nuseirat refugee camp following an attack on a house.

According to health sources cited by the agency, three other people, including a girl, died in another raid on a house in the town of Zawaida. The surroundings of the Nasser medical complex in Khan Yunis continued to be hit by intense artillery fire and drone strikes. A few days ago, the Palestinian Red Crescent also denounced Israeli attacks against its headquarters, the Al Amal hospital, in the same city.

In total, more than 26,000 people have died in the Gaza Strip since 7 October last year. The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave reports a toll of 26,083 dead and 64,487 injured. In the last 24 hours, according to the same sources, 183 people have died and 377 have been injured.

Hostage family protests

For the third consecutive day, the protest by the families of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip is continuing, with their bodies blocking the entry of humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Hundreds more protesters are expected to reach the crossing later in the day. The protest demands that all humanitarian aid be stopped until the hostages are freed and returned to Israel.

Israel under accusation for genocide, IGC ruling awaited

AND' the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected today on the appeal presented by South Africa, which accuses Israel of violating the Genocide Convention on the Gaza Strip. Also present in The Hague was South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor. Israel expects the IGC to reject the accusation of committing the crime of genocide against the Palestinians of Gaza, as Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said in recent hours.

In any case, a ruling on the accusation of genocide is not expected today, but what the IGC could decide, observers say, is to ask for a series of emergency measures, including the stop of the military operation in the Gaza Strip. Gaza. Its decision is binding and non-appealable, but it is not certain that Israel will decide to respect it given that the Court does not have the tools to enforce its sentences.