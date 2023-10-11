Iran was surprised by the attack that Hamas launched on Saturday 7 October against Israel. This is the picture that US intelligence has outlined according to the New York Times. The information collected by the American 007s, therefore, according to the latest news of today 11 October 2023, does not highlight a direct involvement of Tehran in the planning of the operation which caused 1200 deaths on Israeli territory. According to the newspaper, high-level exponents of the Tehran regime would not have had any indication of the attack before October 7: no signal, in particular, within the Iranian paramilitary formations that support and collaborate with organizations such as Hamas, notoriously supported by Iran has been supplied with weapons and equipment over the years.

US intelligence doubts about Iran’s involvement

Sources cited by CNN report that U.S. intelligence has gathered specific intelligence that casts doubt on the notion that Iran was directly involved in planning, financing or approving Saturday’s bloody attack on Israel by Hamas. The sources stress that intelligence is not yet able to reach a definitive conclusion as they continue to search for evidence of possible Iranian involvement in the attack that caught both Israel and the United States by surprise.

The sources did not reveal any details about the nature of the intelligence, which an informed source said was highly sensitive. But they specified that this information led American analysts to lean towards an initial assessment according to which the Iranian government would not have had a direct role in the attack and also the deputies on Capitol Hill were informed of the initial skepticism among the analysts of intelligence regarding Tehran’s involvement.

After the attack, several American officials highlighted Iran’s significant support for Hamas in the form of weapons and funding that would help the faction that controls Gaza even if not directly.

US investigation into Hamas training in Iran

According to what US officials reveal a NBC News American investigators are investigating whether the Hamas militants who carried out the unprecedented attack in Israel were trained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. It is also being investigated whether Hamas exploited the recent protests at the border fence to secretly plant the explosives that blew it up last Saturday.

If confirmed, these two elements, US officials add, would be yet another example of the support that Iran has provided for decades to Hamas which would not have been able to conduct such an attack, much more sophisticated than its previous operations, without all these years of funding, weapons and training provided by Tehran.

“Hamas would not be a fraction of the group that it is, nor a political, social and religious entity nor a terrorist and militant entity, without the financial support, arms supplies and training of Iran,” says Matthew Levitt, former US counter-terrorism official, who is however skeptical about the possibility that evidence of Tehran’s direct role in the attack could emerge.

Rarely, Lewitt adds, do the Iranians give direct orders to their acolytes on specific operations: “That’s not how it works.” According to a 2020 State Department report, Iran provides about $100 million a year to Hamas, along with technology and know-how that allows the Palestinian military organization to build its own rocket arsenal in Gaza, on Iranian projects.

The position of the White House

The White House officially says it considers Iran “complicit” in the attacks, in which over a thousand Israelis were killed, with over a hundred taken hostage. But in a press conference, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated that the United States cannot currently confirm whether Tehran had previously been informed of the attacks or helped prepare them.

“We have said from the beginning that Iran is complicit in the broadest sense because it has provided the majority of funding to the military wing of Hamas, provided training, capabilities and support,” Sullivan said, “and they have dialogue and contacts with Hamas for years, and all of this has played a role in contributing to what we are seeing.”