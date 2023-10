02:17 Displaced Palestinians reside at a UNRWA-run school in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 16, 2023. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

Amid Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the response by the Israeli army in Gaza, there have been calls from all over the world for the parties to the conflict to adhere to International Humanitarian Law. Here we explain the rules of war and how they apply to this conflict.