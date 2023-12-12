Home page politics

Tear gas is released near a hospital in Jenin during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers. © Ayman Nobani/dpa

According to Israel, Hamas is in trouble. At the same time, according to the UN, fighting continues, particularly around the clinics. People talk about “hell on earth”.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – While the UN General Assembly is calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israel claims to be achieving further successes there in the fight against the Islamist Hamas. Many Hamas terrorists are currently surrendering in the face of military pressure, said Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi.

Meanwhile, the situation for civilians in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate. According to the UN, the people there are pleading for an end to “this hell on earth”. Above all, the situation in the clinics is catastrophic. According to an analysis of satellite images, around 18 percent of all structures in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the conflict. The United Nations Satellite Service (UNOSAT) said a total of 37,379 buildings were affected.

In the evening, the UN General Assembly voted in a resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The paper introduced by Egypt achieved the necessary two-thirds majority in New York. 153 countries voted in favor, 10 against. 23 countries abstained, including Germany. The resolution does not explicitly mention the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7th. That's why Germany couldn't agree, the Foreign Office said via short message service X. “We want to end the unbearable suffering of the people – in Israel and in Gaza.”

UN General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but are considered symbolic. On Friday, a draft resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza war failed in the more powerful World Security Council, whose resolutions are binding. The USA vetoed it.

Israel: Many Hamas fighters surrender

Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant said the last Hamas strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip were about to fall. The Hamas command centers in the Jabalia and Shejaiya districts are surrounded and on the verge of collapse, Galant said. Hundreds of terrorists surrendered. The fact that they “come out with their hands raised shows that their fighting spirit is broken,” said Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi.

Biden wants change in the Israeli government

US President Joe Biden also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change the Israeli government in order to find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The “most conservative government in Israel’s history” does not want a two-state solution. Israel is beginning to lose support around the world.

Biden had previously promised Israel further support in the fight against Hamas terrorists. His “commitment to the security of the Jewish people” is unwavering. The US would support Israel until the country got rid of Hamas. He is also working to get more “humanitarian aid for innocent Palestinian civilians.”

UN: People plead for safety

After a visit to the sealed-off coastal strip, the Commissioner General of the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday: “People are everywhere, they live on the streets, they need everything.” They pleaded for safety. “Our colleagues are asked to do the impossible in an impossible situation,” said Lazzarini. According to the United Nations, half of the population in the Gaza Strip is now starving. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had to leave the fiercely contested north towards the south on orders from the Israeli military. But there are now fights there too.

WHO: Hospital is a “humanitarian disaster zone”

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), Al-Ahli Hospital in the city of Gaza resembles a humanitarian disaster zone. The hospital can only fill 40 of its 80 beds but has more than 200 patients, reported Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Patients lie in corridors, the library and a chapel as well as in the inner courtyard. Doctors treated seriously injured people who arrived on donkey carts or on foot, sometimes on the ground and on the sidewalk. There are hardly any staff left. Because there is no vascular surgeon, they have to amputate limbs.

UN reports fighting near clinics

The United Nations also reported fighting near hospitals. The Al-Auda hospital in Jabalia has been surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks for six days, the UN emergency agency OCHA reported. According to reports, around 250 doctors, patients and their relatives are stuck in the hospital. Two medical workers were killed while on duty there in fighting in recent days.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, Israeli troops also entered the Kamal Aduan Hospital in the north. According to the information, men, including medical staff, were asked to gather in the courtyard of the hospital. When asked, the Israeli military did not initially comment on the incident. According to OCHA, the hospital had come under fire the day before.

Ministry: Death toll rises to 18,400

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 18,412 since the start of the war, according to Gaza's health authority. The ministry announced on Tuesday that more than 50,000 other people were injured. The number of deaths was recently put at around 18,200. The figures cannot currently be verified, but the UN and other observers point out that the authority's figures have proven to be overall credible in the past.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7th in Israel near the border with Gaza. As a result, more than 1,200 people were killed on the Israeli side, including at least 850 civilians. Israel's army has lost 434 soldiers so far. According to the Israeli army, 135 people kidnapped from Israel are currently still being held by Hamas and other extremist groups in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media, 18 of them are no longer alive. dpa