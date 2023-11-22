There is an agreement for the release of 50 hostages, there is still no white smoke and even the 4-day truce between Israel and Hamas is in the balance. The parties have reached the general agreement that da

from tomorrow it should lead to the release of women and children kidnapped in the October 7 attack. From 10am today, a 4-day truce should be triggered in the Gaza Strip, which will receive fuel and aid. But the ceasefire is faltering: Hamas has not yet handed over the list of people to be released in a situation that remains very tense. The head of Israel’s National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, said Friday was the earliest scheduled release date. “Negotiations for the release of our prisoners are progressing and continue unabated,” Hanegbi said in a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Israel, which will release around 150 Palestinian prisoners. He did not receive the list containing the names of the 50 hostages – 30 children, 8 mothers and 12 other women – who are waiting to leave the Gaza Strip: this obstacle risks influencing the entire picture.

The list apparently was not given to Mossad chief David Barnea and IDF general Nitzan Alon, who flew to Qatar, where the negotiations developed in a decisive manner.

In Gaza, some of the hostages are in the hands of other groups. If Hamas manages to identify other women and children to free, the agreement could include 10 days without hostilities, with an extra day of respite for every 10 hostages freed. At the same time, Israel would consider releasing other Palestinian detainees. At the moment, however, there is no certainty even about the initial green light.

The handover of the hostages by Hamas is described as a complicated procedure that has yet to be finalized and may take time, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said. In essence, further hours could pass between the white smoke and the implementation of the agreement with the risk of a prolonged stalemate.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has outlined a process that should be considered indicative, according to Israeli media. As a first step, Hamas will hand over the hostages to the Red Cross. Women and children, in the second phase, will then be taken to representatives of the Israel Defense Forces.

Then, in the third step, the first medical checks are scheduled with the transfer to one of the five centers set up to meet the families. In the fourth stage, doctors and security members will discuss whether any of the hostages can be heard. The fifth, possible step requires at least some hostages to answer questions to provide useful information.

Netanyahu: “Let’s save women and children, the war continues”

Netanyahu, yesterday evening, analyzed the situation before the sudden stop. “The hostages have a knife at their throats, saving them is a sacred mission,” the prime minister said. “How could we miss the chance to bring women and children home? We made a decision.”

The truce could allow Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas Gaza, to buy time. “We are prepared for any developments,” said the prime minister, who expressed the same concept to US President Joe Biden: “We are taking a break, but we will start again.” What happens if Hamas violates the truce? “As President Biden told me, we have an enemy holding a 9-month-old baby hostage… We know who we are dealing with. If there is a breach, we will not stand idly by like sheep. We will do what needs to be done to respect the agreement. But if it is violated, we know what to do. We want to bring home all the hostages with this agreement, but we do not give carte blanche to Hamas. At the end of the pause, we will resume the war. We may even be forced to do so sooner than expected.”