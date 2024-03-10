Egypt is in contact with members of Hamas and Israel, and other mediators, in an attempt to resume negotiations for a truce in Gaza during Ramadan, which starts tomorrow. The Times of Israel writes this, citing Israeli security sources. Contacts with the Mossad and Hamas are conducted on the recommendation of the Egyptian presidency in an attempt to bring together the divergent positions of the parties, the sources specify without providing further details.

In the morning Hossam Badran, of the Hamas Political Office, told CNN that there are “no dates yet” for the return of Hamas negotiators to Cairo for the resumption of talks towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages and prisoners. “There is nothing new,” he said, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of refusing to respond to Palestinian demands. Badran thus returned to insist on “an end to the killings, the withdrawal, the provision of aid and the return of displaced people without conditions”. The Hamas delegation left Cairo on March 7 after days of talks without any concrete breakthroughs in the negotiations.

More than 31,000 dead in Gaza

Talk about now over 31,000 deaths are the toll coming from the Gaza Strip. The new bulletin from the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, which came under the control of Hamas in 2007, reports 31,045 deaths, 85 of which in 24 hours. The latest news released by the Gaza ministry and reported by the al-Jazeera satellite TV also reports 72,654 injured since October 7, when Israeli military operations against Hamas began after the attack in Israel.

However, according to the official toll, 249 people died among the ranks of the IDF in the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

WHO appeal for ceasefire

“The World Health Organization and partners completed a mission yesterday to Al-Ahli Arab and Al-Sahaba hospitals in northern Gaza. Both are operating with limited capacity and lack food, fuel, specialized staff, anesthetics, antibiotics.” The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, writes this on Sahaba”. “We need safe and lasting access to health facilities to be able to regularly supply them with the life-saving health care urgently needed”, he concludes, reiterating the call for a “ceasefire”.

“Hunger is everywhere in Gaza“, denounces UNRWA for its part in a post on The death toll continues to rise – the message continues – Humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip and an immediate ceasefire are imperative to saving lives.”

US military ship headed to Gaza for temporary humanitarian aid dock

The United States sends a logistics support ship with “the first equipment to build a temporary pier for the delivery of humanitarian supplies vital” to the Gaza Strip. Centcom confirmed in the last few hours via hours after President Biden announced that the United States would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea.”

Family members hostage with Katz in New York for UN Security advice

Dozens of family members of the hostages will leave for New York today together with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, to participate in the Security Council meeting where the report on sexual crimes committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks will be discussed. This was announced by the Israeli prime minister's office, Ynet reports. The families of the hostages still in the hands of Hamas, in addition to participating in the Council meeting, will have a meeting with Pramila Patten, the secretary general's envoy to combat sexual violence during conflicts.