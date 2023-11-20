Hamas militants wanted to produce biological weapons, classified as weapons of mass destruction, and in particular botulinum toxin to cause collective intoxication in Israel. The IDF denounced this by releasing a 26-page manual which, they explain, was found seized from some of the terrorists who entered Israel on 7 October. The document, of which Adnkronos has seen a copy, contains instructions for producing and using botulinum toxins capable of causing botulism, a disease that affects the nervous system causing paralysis and even death. The text asks ”God, the Most High, to accept this as a good deed, which is useful to Islam, Muslims, Jihad and those who are committed to God’s cause against the infidels”.

Hamas militants did not use biological weapons on October 7, the Israeli authorities recall. But, the sources specify, botulinum toxin is one of the most lethal and, they claim, ”just one gram in purity is enough to kill a million people. This is a scientific fact”. But, they point out, ”there are some practical difficulties in achieving a sufficient degree of purity and spreading it on a large scale”.

The fact is that Botulinum is ”an inexpensive biological weapon that does not require sophisticated techniques” to be produced (the manual). While not pure enough to be highly lethal, the end result is a powder that can be easily transferred and used, inhaled or ingested. Developed in vitro, the toxin can be added to foods or released into the air. In case of botulinum poisoning, the patient must receive oxygen and an antitoxin to act as an antidote. And this is the only possible cure, explain Israeli sources, adding that postponing the administration can lead to death.

manual contains instructions for isolating and culturing the bacterium

The manual seized from Hamas militants consists of six chapters. Starting from the one that instructs to search for the bacterium that produces the toxin to separate it from the others. The second chapter gives indications to identify the conditions necessary to reproduce the toxin in vitro. There follows a chapter on how to separate and purify the toxin and another on measuring the concentration and purity of the toxin itself. We then talk about how to conserve the toxin and finally, in chapter six, how to use it as a ”biological weapon”.

The necessary tools are then listed, such as refrigerators, laboratories for conducting medical tests, an oven to sterilize and clean instruments, a low-temperature drying service, sterilized equipment, tubes for cultivating bacteria, sealed jars, nets for transfer the bacteria, a constant temperature incubator to grow the bacteria, and microscopes.

the text contains precautions for militiamen

The terrorists themselves are well aware of the danger of the toxin so much so that, we read in the document, ”even a small quantity can lead to death after it enters the body through the nose or mouth” so, it is warned, those who handle it ”must follow precise precautions”. After indicating a series of prayers to be performed, the document prohibits eating inside the laboratories and requires always wearing a mask, a pair of glasses and gloves. Glasses, other plastic objects and all surfaces, it is indicated, must be sterilized with water and a 10 percent bleach solution. It then asks for ”an antidote to be taken every two weeks” and explains that this ”is available in vaccination centers in most countries”.

There is also talk of ”dead animals” which, ”if possible, should be buried with the use of lime to a significant depth”. It is also ”prohibited to aspirate liquids with the mouth” and ”clothes used when entering the laboratory must be removed”. Important, ”to avoid confusion, record the data and the experimenters”. It is also noted that ”the laboratory should preferably be located away from residential areas in order to avoid damage to the population in the event of a bacteriological escape”.